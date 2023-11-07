Double murder of migrant workers in Kerala's Muvattupuzha: Probe team leaves for Odisha in search of 22-year-old suspect

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Investigating the murder of two Assam natives at a sawmill in Muvattupuzha, the police have extended their search to Odisha after receiving information that the main suspect has fled to his home state.

Gopal Malik, a 22-year-old Odisha native, is suspected of murdering his friends Mohanto, 40, and Deepankar Basumma, 37, by slitting their throats.

“We have received some information that the accused has fled to Odisha by train. A team has already left to trace him,” said a source, confirming the latest development in the case.

It was around 4 pm on Sunday that the two migrant workers’ bodies were spotted by co-workers in a building close to the sawmill after their family members informed the sawmill owner that the two were unreachable on the phone.

“The primary suspicion is that the trio had an altercation during a drinking session inside the building. On some trigger, the accused slit the throats of the duo. As per the preliminary investigation, the incident took place on Saturday night,” a police officer said.

The victims’ mobile phones have gone missing. The police believe the accused might have disposed them of or kept them with him. “All three mobiles, including that of the accused, are switched off. The accused might have switched them off or disposed them of,” the officer said.

It is learnt the police have the evidence to prove that Gopal committed the heinous crime. “The postmortem report suggested that the slit on the throat resulted in the deaths. The forensic and dog squads have also collected details. So far, we have not been able to recover the weapons used for the murder,” the officer said.

The police have also taken their friend, Santhosh, who too is from Odisha, into custody. The police said Santhosh had also attended the booze party organised inside the sawmill.

