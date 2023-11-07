Prevention & treatment of gynaecological cancers 

Dr Urmila Soman By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Gynaecological cancers have seen a concerning rise in Kerala. According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, the incidence rate of gynaecological cancers in Kerala is 104.5 per 100,000 women the highest in India and significantly higher than the national average. This category encompasses a spectrum of cancers, including cervical, endometrial, ovarian, and vaginal.

One of the reasons for this high number could be Kerala’s robust cancer registries bolstered by strong reporting mechanisms. While educating and empowering people to make healthy lifestyle choices can lower cancer incidences, early detection is essential for successful treatment.

When detected early, many gynaecological cancers can be treated effectively. Advanced robotic surgery technologies like the Da Vinci provide surgeons with unmatched dexterity and precision, which can help to preserve organs and improve the quality of life for women.

Root causes

Hormonal imbalance, driven by unhealthy lifestyles, obesity, poor diet, and sedentary habits is a prominent factor in gynaecological cancers. Obesity triggers a cascade of hormonal imbalances by increasing oestrogen production, causing inflammation and insulin resistance. This can lead to diabetes, polycystic ovarian syndrome, etc., which can contribute to hormone-related ailments and infertility.

In today’s day and age, when unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles are the norm, the burden of guiding young women and breaking the cycle lies on their parents. The importance of inculcating healthy lifestyles, seasonal diets, regular exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight among their children can reduce the risk of cancers.

Lack of sex education

In a society where discussions about sex education are often shrouded in silence, parents play a vital role in discussing the necessity of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and how it prevents cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is primarily transmitted through HPV, a virus acquired through unprotected sexual intercourse. In recent years, the age at which women engage in sexual activity has decreased significantly, emphasising the need for conversations about the vaccine and safe sexual practices at a younger age.

Early screening

Educating parents and passing the knowledge to their daughters is a promising avenue to detect gynaecological cancers in the early stages. Furthermore, understanding the importance of regular screening is essential. Every young woman should be acquainted with her body, comfortable with self-examinations, including breast checks, and report any persistent symptoms. Considering that gynaecological cancers often manifest without noticeable symptoms, regular screening and education facilitated by Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and Asha workers could prove to be a game-changer.

Treatment options

In the initial stages, surgical removal of cancerous tissue is an effective form of treatment. But as the cancer progresses, treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

The visual capabilities of robotic-assisted surgery enable surgeons to reach deeper pelvic areas, making the surgery more precise. All this is done accurately by using smaller ports, further enhancing its advantages over traditional minimally invasive methods.

The surge in gynaecological cancers in Kerala presents a complex challenge, but with education, early detection, and innovative treatment options, there is hope for a healthier future.

Mind and Body

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Gynaecological cancers have seen a concerning rise in Kerala. According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, the incidence rate of gynaecological cancers in Kerala is 104.5 per 100,000 women the highest in India and significantly higher than the national average. This category encompasses a spectrum of cancers, including cervical, endometrial, ovarian, and vaginal. One of the reasons for this high number could be Kerala’s robust cancer registries bolstered by strong reporting mechanisms. While educating and empowering people to make healthy lifestyle choices can lower cancer incidences, early detection is essential for successful treatment. When detected early, many gynaecological cancers can be treated effectively. Advanced robotic surgery technologies like the Da Vinci provide surgeons with unmatched dexterity and precision, which can help to preserve organs and improve the quality of life for women.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Root causes Hormonal imbalance, driven by unhealthy lifestyles, obesity, poor diet, and sedentary habits is a prominent factor in gynaecological cancers. Obesity triggers a cascade of hormonal imbalances by increasing oestrogen production, causing inflammation and insulin resistance. This can lead to diabetes, polycystic ovarian syndrome, etc., which can contribute to hormone-related ailments and infertility. In today’s day and age, when unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles are the norm, the burden of guiding young women and breaking the cycle lies on their parents. The importance of inculcating healthy lifestyles, seasonal diets, regular exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight among their children can reduce the risk of cancers. Lack of sex education In a society where discussions about sex education are often shrouded in silence, parents play a vital role in discussing the necessity of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and how it prevents cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is primarily transmitted through HPV, a virus acquired through unprotected sexual intercourse. In recent years, the age at which women engage in sexual activity has decreased significantly, emphasising the need for conversations about the vaccine and safe sexual practices at a younger age. Early screening Educating parents and passing the knowledge to their daughters is a promising avenue to detect gynaecological cancers in the early stages. Furthermore, understanding the importance of regular screening is essential. Every young woman should be acquainted with her body, comfortable with self-examinations, including breast checks, and report any persistent symptoms. Considering that gynaecological cancers often manifest without noticeable symptoms, regular screening and education facilitated by Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and Asha workers could prove to be a game-changer. Treatment options In the initial stages, surgical removal of cancerous tissue is an effective form of treatment. But as the cancer progresses, treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. The visual capabilities of robotic-assisted surgery enable surgeons to reach deeper pelvic areas, making the surgery more precise. All this is done accurately by using smaller ports, further enhancing its advantages over traditional minimally invasive methods. The surge in gynaecological cancers in Kerala presents a complex challenge, but with education, early detection, and innovative treatment options, there is hope for a healthier future. Mind and Body Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp