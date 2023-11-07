Wild jumbo menace: Residents form human wall in protest in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Kavalangad, Kuttampuzha, Keerampara, Pindimana, and Kottappadi panchayats in the Kothamangalam assembly constituency joined forces to create a human barrier in front of the Neriyamangalam forest range office on Monday, demanding action to safeguard their communities from marauding wild elephants. The protest was coordinated by ‘Ente Nadu,’ a non-political platform established by residents.

“Last week, a herd of 12 elephants ventured into Needapara, prompting the forest department to deploy two watchers to drive them away. Two wild elephants have been menacing Uppukulam and Avolichal in Kavalangad panchayat for the past week, exhibiting aggressive behaviour. In Kuttampuzha and Kottappady panchayats, wild elephants are wreaking havoc on crops at Attkulam and Plamudy.

In fear of wild elephants, residents are relocating to safer areas. We urge authorities to take action by installing power fencing and providing compensation to families who have suffered losses to their crops and property. Additionally, deploying more forest watchers is crucial to ensuring the residents’ safety,” said Ente Nadu chairman Shibu Thekkumpuram, who inaugurated the protest.

Farmers in the area have reported four herds that have been raiding the villages of Neendapara, Chembankuzhi, Inchathotti, Kanjiraveli, Thadikulam, Namboorikooppu, Elamblassery, Chullikandam, and Mullaringad for the past month.

These elephants are causing significant damage to coconut and rubber trees, as well as plantains and pineapple farms, resulting in substantial losses for the farmers. “We are afraid to venture out after dusk as the elephants roam the village during that time. These herds spend their daytime in teak plantations and invade farmlands at night,” explained V K Santhosh of Inchathotty. Sivan, a farmer from Inchathotty, shared his experience, “A herd entered my farm recently and destroyed 80 plantains, 25 areca nut saplings, and 10 coconut saplings.”

Adimali range officer Joji James, who has been temporarily overseeing the Neriamangalam range, reported that an RRT has been established to repel the herds that have been encroaching into Inchathotty, Neendapara, and other villages. “The team successfully directed two wild elephants back into the forest on Monday. We have plans to enhance patrolling in the area,” he added.

