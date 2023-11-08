Home Cities Kochi

Metro Man visits HMT at Kalamassery

He discussed the importance of this sector in creating job opportunities and also delivered a lecture on evolving industrial production, marketing, and the service sector. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: During a private visit to HMT Machine Tools at Kalamassery, E Sreedharan engaged with employees and highlighted the unit’s significant potential for growth in the basic engineering sector. “I wanted to understand the functioning of the unit as it has immense potential in the development sector. I attempted to grasp the challenges encountered by the unit but refrained from presenting any development proposals,” clarified Sreedharan also known as Metro Man.

HMT’s general manager, T Mohankumar, provided insights into the unit’s operations, including the manufacturing of machine tools for various sectors, such as Railways, Defense, automobiles, aerospace, and international corporate firms. 

The unit had commenced the production of surface wheel lathes for the Indian Railways in 2022 and also manufactures directing gear for naval applications in collaboration with BEL and NPOL. 

