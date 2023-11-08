Third Norka UK career fair off to a bright start in Kochi 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The third edition of the Norka-Roots UK Career Fair, which provides opportunities for people from the Kerala health sector to various National Health Services (NHS) trusts in the UK, has taken off in Kochi. On the first day, 21 doctors and 79 nurses attended interviews in various specialities.

The first phase of Norka UK Career Fair was held in November last year, and the second phase from May 4 to 6 this year in Ernakulam. A total of 109 candidates (in various categories) from both career fairs have already joined various hospitals in the UK.

In the current edition, iterviews are being held for those who had applied and were shortlisted by employers in the UK. Doctors and nurses in various will get an opportunity in this round. The recruitment is being handled by a 40-member team led by Mike Reeve (deputy CEO of Navigo), and NHS representatives from the UK.

The team will visit Ernakulam Medical College on Wednesday. A team led by recruitment manager Shyam T K from Norka Roots is supervising the proceedings.

The interviews will conclude on November 10. For more information: NORKA Global Contact Center toll-free number 18004253939 from India and +91 8802012345 from abroad (missed call facility).

Information is also available on the websites www.norkaroots.org and www.nifl.norkaroots.org.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The third edition of the Norka-Roots UK Career Fair, which provides opportunities for people from the Kerala health sector to various National Health Services (NHS) trusts in the UK, has taken off in Kochi. On the first day, 21 doctors and 79 nurses attended interviews in various specialities. The first phase of Norka UK Career Fair was held in November last year, and the second phase from May 4 to 6 this year in Ernakulam. A total of 109 candidates (in various categories) from both career fairs have already joined various hospitals in the UK. In the current edition, iterviews are being held for those who had applied and were shortlisted by employers in the UK. Doctors and nurses in various will get an opportunity in this round. The recruitment is being handled by a 40-member team led by Mike Reeve (deputy CEO of Navigo), and NHS representatives from the UK. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The team will visit Ernakulam Medical College on Wednesday. A team led by recruitment manager Shyam T K from Norka Roots is supervising the proceedings. The interviews will conclude on November 10. For more information: NORKA Global Contact Center toll-free number 18004253939 from India and +91 8802012345 from abroad (missed call facility). Information is also available on the websites www.norkaroots.org and www.nifl.norkaroots.org. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp