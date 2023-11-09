Contemporary art show @ Durbar Hall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Artists Vikram Valsala and Sreejith V C have been part of each other’s artistic journey since 2000 as batchmates. Now, they are exhibiting their work that define the intricacies of contemporary art in Durbar Hall.

The show’s tagline, ‘An old man asked, “Where is the centre of the earth,”? And the kid replied’, itself is a prologue to their distinct artistic intentions.

The event, curated by Manoj Kannan, exhibits oil, acrylic, and charcoal paintings. The show, supported by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, will continue till November 12. It is open to public from 11 am to 7 pm.

