Home Cities Kochi

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Max masti at Wankhede

Indeed, at one point in the game, when he was on 147 and with Australia needing 55 runs to win, Maxwell sank to the ground, requiring physio’s attention.

Published: 09th November 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket fans on social media expressed their reactions through memes, with many comparing him to WWE’s Undertaker!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With an unbeaten 201 in 128 balls, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell dragged his team, which at one point was reeling at 91-7 chasing a stiff target of 292, to a historic victory against giant-killers Afghanistan on Tuesday, thus ensuring that the five-time winners get another go in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With 21 fours and ten sixes and a strike rate of over 157, ‘Maxi’ lit Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in what is hailed as the “greatest knock in ODI cricket”. 

It assumes significance given how he had to endure excruciating pain during the tail-end of his innings on account of cramps. “My entire body was in pain, and I even thought of retiring [the innings],” Maxwell told reporters after the match. 

Indeed, at one point in the game, when he was on 147 and with Australia needing 55 runs to win, Maxwell sank to the ground, requiring physio’s attention. However, he kept going, smashing the winning runs by way of a fitting ‘maxi’mum and also securing a double-century for himself. 

Cricket fans on social media expressed their reactions through memes, with many comparing him to WWE’s Undertaker! 

Here, TNIE presents some memes that caught our fancy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glenn Maxwell Wankhede  Stadium ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp