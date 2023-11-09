ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Max masti at Wankhede

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With an unbeaten 201 in 128 balls, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell dragged his team, which at one point was reeling at 91-7 chasing a stiff target of 292, to a historic victory against giant-killers Afghanistan on Tuesday, thus ensuring that the five-time winners get another go in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With 21 fours and ten sixes and a strike rate of over 157, ‘Maxi’ lit Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in what is hailed as the “greatest knock in ODI cricket”.

It assumes significance given how he had to endure excruciating pain during the tail-end of his innings on account of cramps. “My entire body was in pain, and I even thought of retiring [the innings],” Maxwell told reporters after the match.

Indeed, at one point in the game, when he was on 147 and with Australia needing 55 runs to win, Maxwell sank to the ground, requiring physio’s attention. However, he kept going, smashing the winning runs by way of a fitting ‘maxi’mum and also securing a double-century for himself.

Cricket fans on social media expressed their reactions through memes, with many comparing him to WWE’s Undertaker!

Here, TNIE presents some memes that caught our fancy.

