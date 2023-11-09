KAAPA slapped, Maradu Aneesh sent to Viyyur jail in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Notorious gang leader Aneesh aka Maradu Aneesh, 38, who was taken into custody from a private hospital in the city where he was undergoing treatment on Monday, was slapped with KAAPA and sent to Viyyur Central prison on Wednesday.

He was arrested in connection with various cases, including abduction and attempt to murder. Aneesh was nabbed following a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner A Akbar.

The city police had earlier launched ‘Operation Maradu’ to track him down. Aneesh and six members of his gang were involved in an extortion attempt against a Nettoor resident named Hariz P H on October 30. The police found that Aneesh and his gang were also involved in a murder attempt case registered in Thrikkakara last year. A special team was formed to nab Aneesh.

After the tip-off, he was taken into custody from the hospital on Monday night and was allowed to continue treatment there.

Aneesh, a native of Maradu, is wanted in various criminal cases including attempt to murder, gang robbery, robbery with grievous bodily harm and drug dealing within the limits of Kochi City, Ernakulam Rural, Alappuzha and Palakkad police stations as well as Salem and Dindigul North police stations in Tamil Nadu. District Collector issued a preventive detention order against him based on the instruction of DCP.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Notorious gang leader Aneesh aka Maradu Aneesh, 38, who was taken into custody from a private hospital in the city where he was undergoing treatment on Monday, was slapped with KAAPA and sent to Viyyur Central prison on Wednesday. He was arrested in connection with various cases, including abduction and attempt to murder. Aneesh was nabbed following a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner A Akbar. The city police had earlier launched ‘Operation Maradu’ to track him down. Aneesh and six members of his gang were involved in an extortion attempt against a Nettoor resident named Hariz P H on October 30. The police found that Aneesh and his gang were also involved in a murder attempt case registered in Thrikkakara last year. A special team was formed to nab Aneesh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the tip-off, he was taken into custody from the hospital on Monday night and was allowed to continue treatment there. Aneesh, a native of Maradu, is wanted in various criminal cases including attempt to murder, gang robbery, robbery with grievous bodily harm and drug dealing within the limits of Kochi City, Ernakulam Rural, Alappuzha and Palakkad police stations as well as Salem and Dindigul North police stations in Tamil Nadu. District Collector issued a preventive detention order against him based on the instruction of DCP. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp