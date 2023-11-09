Kerala: Thrikkakara civic body puts on hold decision on night closure of eateries 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Facing increasing criticism, the Thrikkakara municipality has decided to put on hold the proposal to enforce closure of eateries within its limits by 11 pm. During the council meeting on Wednesday, it was agreed that further assessment and a systematic approach were necessary before reaching a final decision.

According to Radhamani Pillai, the chairperson of the municipality, the proposal was intended for presentation before the council but was not included in the agenda. “The council has decided to conduct an in-depth study and discussion on the matter before making any decision,” Radhamani said.

Independent councillor P C Manoop expressed the importance of bringing such decisions before the council for discussion. “The meeting that took place between various officials from the police, narcotics, excise, the residents’ association, and the municipality chairperson cannot be the sole deciding factor. The council must thoroughly investigate the matter before implementing any measures,” he said.

He noted that the proposal had not been included in the agenda and, therefore, could not be enforced. Manoop also highlighted the public protests, particularly from Infopark techies and hotel owners, as the reason for postponing the discussion and seeking alternative measures.

On the other hand, M J Dixon, the health standing committee chairman, stated that most councillors supported the proposal.” The matter will be thoroughly evaluated and planned before enforcement. We have requested that the proposal be included in the agenda for the next council meeting to reach a final decision. Implementing it on an experimental basis should pose zno harm.

Just as we enforced a lockdown during the Covid outbreak, this situation demands similar action. With drug peddling spreading vigorously, enforcing restrictions is an effective approach,” Dixon said.

The initial proposal to close eateries after 11 pm in the Thrikkakara municipality aimed to combat the increasing drug trade and associated social issues.

It suggested a trial period of six months for the nighttime closure of eateries, which were reportedly being used as hubs for drug dealers.

