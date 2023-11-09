Kochi girl’s artwork to feature on Nov 14 stamp

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing great joy to the home of postman Rajesh A S and family, a painting by his daughter, Riju, has been chosen for a special Children’s Day stamp from a total of 338 artworks submitted. This year’s theme was ‘Children-friendly world,’ and renowned artist Nemom Pushparaj, the former chairperson of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, was tasked with selecting the winner.

“Every year, on Children’s Day, we release a special stamp and utilise the funds collected from its sale for charity works,” says G L Arun Gopi the general secretary of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, which organises the competition. The competition is held for students in classes 5 to 11.

“The theme inspired me to think about the important thing that children should have. That’s education. However, it should not be confined to books. Nature is also a teacher. With this idea in mind, I set out to create a painting that would connect the worlds of nature and education in a meaningful way,” says Riju, a Plus One student at St Thomas HSS near Ayroor. The jury found Riju’s painting to be meaningful and imaginative.

“I feel so happy right now, and it’s not just me; my family, all the teachers, and school principal are delighted. To be honest, I was not expecting this. What makes it even more special is that my artwork found its way onto a stamp, which has a special connection to my father’s profession,” Riju says. Her father, Rajesh, is a postman at Parakkadavu post office.

Painting has been part of Riju’s life since childhood but she has never received any formal training in this field. “Though I was urged to join classes, I prefer to explore and learn on my own,” she adds. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with ministers Veena George and V Sivankutty, will join the Children’s Day celebration event in Thiruvananthapuram on November 14. On this occasion, Riju and her school will receive the honour, and the Children’s Day stamp will be officially revealed.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Bringing great joy to the home of postman Rajesh A S and family, a painting by his daughter, Riju, has been chosen for a special Children’s Day stamp from a total of 338 artworks submitted. This year’s theme was ‘Children-friendly world,’ and renowned artist Nemom Pushparaj, the former chairperson of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, was tasked with selecting the winner. “Every year, on Children’s Day, we release a special stamp and utilise the funds collected from its sale for charity works,” says G L Arun Gopi the general secretary of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, which organises the competition. The competition is held for students in classes 5 to 11. “The theme inspired me to think about the important thing that children should have. That’s education. However, it should not be confined to books. Nature is also a teacher. With this idea in mind, I set out to create a painting that would connect the worlds of nature and education in a meaningful way,” says Riju, a Plus One student at St Thomas HSS near Ayroor. The jury found Riju’s painting to be meaningful and imaginative.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I feel so happy right now, and it’s not just me; my family, all the teachers, and school principal are delighted. To be honest, I was not expecting this. What makes it even more special is that my artwork found its way onto a stamp, which has a special connection to my father’s profession,” Riju says. Her father, Rajesh, is a postman at Parakkadavu post office. Painting has been part of Riju’s life since childhood but she has never received any formal training in this field. “Though I was urged to join classes, I prefer to explore and learn on my own,” she adds. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with ministers Veena George and V Sivankutty, will join the Children’s Day celebration event in Thiruvananthapuram on November 14. On this occasion, Riju and her school will receive the honour, and the Children’s Day stamp will be officially revealed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp