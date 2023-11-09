Muvattupuzha twin murder: Victims’ phones recovered from suspect

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a significant breakthrough in the Muvattupuzha twin murder case, where two migrant workers were found with their throats slit at a sawmill, police have successfully recovered the victims’ mobile phones from the possession of the suspect.

The five-member special investigation team, formed by Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar, retrieved the phones from Gopal Malik, 22, from his hometown in Odisha. He is suspected of murdering his friends, Mohanto, 40, and Deepankar Basumma, 37, who were from Assam.

The recovery confirmed that the accused had fled the state after the gruesome murders, which took place following a drunken brawl. “The accused has a history of petty theft, which the victims questioned during their gathering. This appears to have provoked Gopal,” a police source said.

Meanwhile, the accused is believed to have confessed to the crime before the five-member team in Odisha. Although initial investigations point to Gopal as the sole perpetrator, officers are exploring the possibility of other underlying motives.

