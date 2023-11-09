Home Cities Kochi

Muvattupuzha twin murder: Victims’ phones recovered from suspect

The recovery confirmed that the accused had fled the state after the gruesome murders, which took place following a drunken brawl.

Published: 09th November 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The five-member special investigation team, formed by Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar, retrieved the phones from Gopal Malik, 22, from his hometown in Odisha.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a significant breakthrough in the Muvattupuzha twin murder case, where two migrant workers were found with their throats slit at a sawmill, police have successfully recovered the victims’ mobile phones from the possession of the suspect.

The five-member special investigation team, formed by Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar, retrieved the phones from Gopal Malik, 22, from his hometown in Odisha. He is suspected of murdering his friends, Mohanto, 40, and Deepankar Basumma, 37, who were from Assam.

The recovery confirmed that the accused had fled the state after the gruesome murders, which took place following a drunken brawl. “The accused has a history of petty theft, which the victims questioned during their gathering. This appears to have provoked Gopal,” a police source said.

Meanwhile, the accused is believed to have confessed to the crime before the five-member team in Odisha. Although initial investigations point to Gopal as the sole perpetrator, officers are exploring the possibility of other underlying motives.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muvattupuzha twin murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp