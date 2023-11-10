At Kochi council meeting, UDF members allege corruption in welfare project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition councillors disrupted the Kochi corporation council meeting on Thursday, alleging corruption in the distribution of scooters to differently-abled persons. The corporation had distributed the vehicles to 42 persons as part of the Rs 70-lakh project.

Congress councillor M G Aristotle said that tenders were invited from vehicle manufacturers and authorised distributors for the supply of scooters with side wheels. “The tender was finally given to Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Keltron), which is neither of them,” he said.

Aristotle said one of the beneficiaries was denied full insurance coverage, with the dealer stating that the scooter is not registered as an invalid carriage. “The scooter caught fire, for which he was denied insurance. Keltron passed the buck to the dealer -- Ace -- and said that the dealer would respond to it,” said Aristotle.

Responding to the allegation, chairperson of the development standing committee P R Renish said Keltron was selected through an e-tender. As the chairperson was speaking, Congress councillors gathered and began to shout slogans alleging corruption in the project. Following this, mayor M Anilkumar and ruling councillors walked out of the council hall.

Renish told reporters that Keltron was selected through an e-tender. “As per rules, beneficiaries will be certified by the RTO as disabled in the RC book as soon as they receive it.” In this particular case, the said person had not appeared the RTO, and hence, as per norms, he was denied insurance coverage. The mayor said he would examine the case for irregularities.

On August 16, 2023, 42 people were handed the scooters. They were then informed that only if the RTO certifies them as disabled in the RC book, can they claim insurance coverage. The mayor also said that a move is on to sabotage waste collection. The ruling and opposition councillors have complained that efforts are being made to sabotage plastic waste collection. The garbage from nearby municipalities is being dumped in many parts of the city. “A lobby is working behind the dismantling of the landfill. Strict action will be taken with the help of the police against activities that obstruct the waste management system in the city,” Anilkumar said.

