Mattancherry in Kerala set to get water metro boost soon

KOCHI: The long-awaited Mattancherry water metro terminal is finally set to become a reality, with the project picking pace after much dithering. The tender for its construction has been awarded to Ernakulam-based firm Crescent Contractors. And, as per norms, the work on the terminal should be completed within 10 months.

The construction was stalled at the initial stage due to the withdrawal of a contractor. No action was taken to expedite the project, which kept dragging on despite the release of funds and land. However, it gained steam after the Mattancherry water metro action council met the chief minister, and also thanks to the High Court’s intervention.

The metro jetty will be constructed on 1.5 acres. The jetty platform, where boats can approach, will be built on a bridge that will be extended to the waterbody. The plan is to enable the smooth service of the boats during low tides. Action council office-bearers -- Kishore Shyamji, Bharath Khona, Arafat Nasa, and S Krishnakumar -- are upbeat about the project. They expect the water metro service to attract more tourists and commercial activity.

