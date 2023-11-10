Home Cities Kochi

Mattancherry in Kerala set to get water metro boost soon

The metro jetty will be constructed on 1.5 acres. The jetty platform, where boats can approach, will be built on a bridge that will be extended to the waterbody. 

Published: 10th November 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

The beautiful scenery of sun setting in the backdrop of water metro sailing between the High Court-Vypeen route. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

The beautiful scenery of sun setting in the backdrop of water metro sailing between the High Court-Vypeen route. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The long-awaited Mattancherry water metro terminal is finally set to become a reality, with the project picking pace after much dithering. The tender for its construction has been awarded to Ernakulam-based firm Crescent Contractors. And, as per norms, the work on the terminal should be completed within 10 months.

The construction was stalled at the initial stage due to the withdrawal of a contractor. No action was taken to expedite the project, which kept dragging on despite the release of funds and land. However, it gained steam after the Mattancherry water metro action council met the chief minister, and also thanks to the High Court’s intervention.

The metro jetty will be constructed on 1.5 acres. The jetty platform, where boats can approach, will be built on a bridge that will be extended to the waterbody. The plan is to enable the smooth service of the boats during low tides. Action council office-bearers --  Kishore Shyamji, Bharath Khona, Arafat Nasa, and S Krishnakumar -- are upbeat about the project. They expect the water metro service to attract more tourists and commercial activity. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mattancherry Water Metro Terminal jetty platform

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp