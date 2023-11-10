Home Cities Kochi

MVD of Kerala seizes buses, school tour to Ooty cancelled

Published: 10th November 2023 09:02 AM

The four tourist buses confiscated by MVD | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excitement of around 200 students at the Government Higher Secondary School in Elamakkara, Kochi, was shattered on Thursday morning after the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) seized the tourist buses they planned to travel in for an excursion, citing major modifications. 

MVD officials who inspected the buses found several violations, including disconnected GPS tracking systems, locked emergency exit doors, the absence of seat belts, and the lack of necessary LED lights in the vehicles. 

Additionally, the buses did not obtain a fitness certificate from the MVD which is necessary before embarking on a trip. “As per rules, the vehicle owner and driver have to obtain a fitness certificate from the MVD before embarking on trips. The school authorities are required to check whether the bus they are hiring for such trips complies with the norms,” said MVD inspector A R Rajesh. 

The department officials issued a show cause notice to cancel the fitness certificate of the buses and also to suspend the license of the drivers. Officials said that they would listen to the version of the bus owners and the drivers before making a final decision on the fitness certificate. “If their explanation is unsatisfactory, the fitness certificate will be immediately revoked,” said Rajesh.

It was around 6.30am in the morning that Rajesh, along with assistant MVIs Binu L S and Sheeba C C, seized the vehicles, dampening the mood of the students who were elated to kick-start their 3-day trip to Ooty.

