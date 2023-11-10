Police station in Kollam turns reading haven

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When you think of a police station, the image that comes to your mind is uniform-clad officials questioning the culprits, followed by cries of complainants, the misery of the victims, etc. In a place where hardened criminals are brought in, books would be least expected. However, this police station in Kollam has introduced a library on its premises.

Kannanalloor police station decided to stack up books on the corridor. Be it a culprit, a complainant, or a passerby, this library is open to all. The idea that first stemmed in the mind of inspector Jayakumar is now well-received by the public. "I've seen people who visit the police station reading magazines and scrolling their phone while waiting. This led me to the idea of a library where anyone can access," says Jayakumar.

"I've always considered books a medicine that prevents people from having negative thoughts. Reading can help one get peace of mind. The purpose is to inculcate reading habits and lessen the crime rates. If it's a culprit who is reading the book, at least let him understand the wrongdoing he committed through the books. This is just a small initiative from the side of the police to mould a better society."

The library, inaugurated on November 1, has around 1,500 books. The preparations began a month ago. "The initial target was 500 books, but the public got so enthusiastic that we began receiving books from many places, including libraries, readers, officials, and so on," Jayakumar adds.

The collections include books on Kerala history, works by Kamala Surayya, M T Vasudevan Nair, O V Vijayan, Vaikom Muhammed Basheer and so on. "Several school and college students visit the place daily. This, in a way, helps to bridge the gap between the station and people, thereby reducing the fear associated with police stations.

Complainants and culprits brought into the station are asked to read books while they wait. Even the officers take books during break time," says Jayakumar. The books can be borrowed by entering one's name and details into the register book, and after a week, it has to be either returned or extended.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: When you think of a police station, the image that comes to your mind is uniform-clad officials questioning the culprits, followed by cries of complainants, the misery of the victims, etc. In a place where hardened criminals are brought in, books would be least expected. However, this police station in Kollam has introduced a library on its premises. Kannanalloor police station decided to stack up books on the corridor. Be it a culprit, a complainant, or a passerby, this library is open to all. The idea that first stemmed in the mind of inspector Jayakumar is now well-received by the public. "I've seen people who visit the police station reading magazines and scrolling their phone while waiting. This led me to the idea of a library where anyone can access," says Jayakumar. "I've always considered books a medicine that prevents people from having negative thoughts. Reading can help one get peace of mind. The purpose is to inculcate reading habits and lessen the crime rates. If it's a culprit who is reading the book, at least let him understand the wrongdoing he committed through the books. This is just a small initiative from the side of the police to mould a better society."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The library, inaugurated on November 1, has around 1,500 books. The preparations began a month ago. "The initial target was 500 books, but the public got so enthusiastic that we began receiving books from many places, including libraries, readers, officials, and so on," Jayakumar adds. The collections include books on Kerala history, works by Kamala Surayya, M T Vasudevan Nair, O V Vijayan, Vaikom Muhammed Basheer and so on. "Several school and college students visit the place daily. This, in a way, helps to bridge the gap between the station and people, thereby reducing the fear associated with police stations. Complainants and culprits brought into the station are asked to read books while they wait. Even the officers take books during break time," says Jayakumar. The books can be borrowed by entering one's name and details into the register book, and after a week, it has to be either returned or extended. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp