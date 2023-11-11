Kochi corp to hand over 10 acres to BPCL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation has decided to hand over 10 acres in Brahmapuram to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to set up a compressed biogas treatment plant. The decision was taken at the council meeting on Friday, acting on a BPCL letter regarding the allotment of land to take the project forward.

The council also decided to cancel the lease granted to the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) for the use of 20 acres to set up a waste-to-energy plant. “The lease agreement for 20 acres was cancelled following the termination of the contract with Zonta Infratech.

K S I D C had entrusted Zonta with the waste-toener- gy plant. As BPCL expressed its willingness to set up a bio-CNG plant at Brahmapuram, the lease stands automatically cancelled,” Mayor M Anilkumar said at the council meeting.

Since a concern had been raised by the councillors, a letter of intimation on the matter will be sent to the state government and KSIDC, he said. “As it was the only plant construction contract with KSIDC, there could be no other legal issues or objections,” the mayor added.

BPCL had asked for a site adjacent to the refinery at Ambalamugal. The waste treatment plant at BPCL will process 150 tonnes of waste and convert it into biogas. While BPCL is implementing the project using its funds, the corporation is responsible for providing the required waste, electricity, water and land.

