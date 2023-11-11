Kochi to host NFT exhibition by 14-yr-old artist

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ava and Ramona, a pair of quirky NFT characters, have come to town. The artworks created by 14-year-old Terea Melvin will be displayed at the solo exhibition organised at Cafe Papaya on Saturday and Sunday.

Her characters, whom she calls her imaginative friends from childhood, have garnered recognition from art enthusiasts around the world. Teresa has so far created and sold over 1,000 works on prominent digital platforms and exhibitions. The artworks of the young US-based Malayali girl have also been featured on Times Square billboards in the US.

Teresa has been awarded ‘Creator of the Year’ by Met Ams, an international web3 event in Amsterdam, and was a speaker at many international events such as Adobe, NFT NYC, NFT London, etc. Her solo exhibition titled ‘Coming Home’ will include two workshops for children between eight and 12 years old on Saturday.

