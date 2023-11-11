Muvattupuzha twin murder: Questioning of accused’s habits the trigger, say police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The preliminary police inquiry into the Muvattupuzha double murder case has revealed that the accused, Gopal Malik, 22, was involved in minor thefts and his sawmill colleagues ridiculing his habit provoked him to slit their throats. The Odisha native was brought to Muvattupuzha on Friday and was produced before the court which sent him to four days in police custody.

A detailed investigation will be carried out to ascertain whether there was any other motive behind the murders, a police officer said. The police said Mohanto, 40, and Deepankar, 37, both originally from Assam, had discovered his habit of theft and questioned and ridiculed him for it. That confrontation took place during a drinking session last Sunday too and ultimately led to the twin murders.

Inebriated, Gopal used a knife found inside the building to slit the throats of Mohanto and Deepankar. The accused managed to escape to his hometown in Odisha but was eventually apprehended by the police in a daring operation. The police said Gopal hails from Sautikia village in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

Sautikia, a secluded location, is a Maoist-affected area and nobody from outside could enter without the permission of the village chief. The five-member police team from Muvattupuzha that reached the area communicated the matter to the village chief. With the assistance of Odisha police and local residents, the Kochi police team picked up Gopal and soon produced him before a local court.

After obtaining a transit warrant, the team returned to Muvattupuzha along with the accused. The police recovered three mobile phones, two of which were of the deceased, from the possession of Gopal. “The accused, who studied up to Class IX, switched off his mobile phone before leaving for his home village. He lived along with his mother Vilasini Malik and four brothers.

His older brother also worked in Kerala. But he came to Muvattupuzha only six months back,” said a police officer who was part of the investigation team. His father expired a few years ago. The investigation team reached the area and told his family and the village chief about the accused. The police said the evidence collection with the accused will be held in the coming days. After the incident, Gopal had escaped to Odisha by train early morning.

As soon as the incident came to light, District Rural Police Chief Vivek Kumar constituted a special investigation team. He contacted Odisha police immediately and communicated the whereabouts of the accused. It was around 4pm last Sunday that the bodies of the two migrant workers were spotted by co-workers in a building close to the sawmill at Company Padi in Muvattupuzha. The preliminary investigation revealed the incident took place on Saturday night. Another worker, Santhosh, who too is from Odisha, was taken into custody as he had attended the booze party. However, he was later released.

