14-yr-old boy drowns in Periyar while swimming

While swimming, Mishal got caught in a strong undercurrent. The water level in the Periyar river was also high due to the recent monsoon rain.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 14-year-old drowned in Periyar river in Aluva on Saturday. The deceased is Mishal, son of Shafi, Edassery House, Choornikara near Aluva. The incident took place around 12 pm when Mishal and his four friends went to the river to swim at Kurukothu Kadavu in Kunjunnikara.

While swimming, Mishal got caught in a strong undercurrent. The water level in the Periyar river was also high due to the recent monsoon rain. By the time the local people reached the spot after hearing his friends’ scream, Mishal drowned.

After around half-an-hour of search, Mishal was located and immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Aluva police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. The body, which is kept at the mortuary of a hospital in Aluva, will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examination.

