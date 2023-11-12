In a suspected case of infanticide, couple from Assam arrested in Kerala for murdering their 10-day-old child

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Concerns about the baby’s gender and the expenses associated with its upbringing prompted two Assam natives to strangle their 10-day-old girl child and abandon its body in a canal in Kochi, the Perumbavoor police have found.

A police team from Perumbavoor arrested the duo – Makshidul Islam, 31, of Nagaon and Mushida Kathur, 31, of Morigaon – from Assam, where they had gone into hiding after the crime. The officers said the duo worked in a plywood factory in Ernakulam and had been in a live-in relationship.

The police had launched a probe after the newborn’s body was found inside a bag discarded near a canal in Mudikkal, Perumbavoor, on October 8.

The lack of solid leads had left the probe team stumped initially. “Our lone lead was the assessment that the child was born to a migrant worker. CCTV camera footage from the area did not yield any clue,” said an officer.

The police checked records of newborns in hospitals in Perumbavoor, Kalady, Muvattupuzha and Aluva, but to no avail. The officers then visited factories and camps of migrant workers in these areas, enquiring whether any of them knew about a baby being born to any couple.

“We learnt that a couple employed at a plywood factory in Methala recently had a child. However, none had seen them after October 8. We collected the address of Makshidul in Assam and sent a team. He was nabbed with the aid of Assam police. He confessed. Later, Mushida, the mother, was also taken into custody,” said the officer. The police brought the duo to Perumbavoor on Friday night. They are being interrogated.

The officer said Makshidul and Mushida had been married to different people. “They fell in love, and eloped from Assam and reached Kerala around three years ago. They worked at various places before shifting to Methala last year. While here, Mushida became pregnant,” said the officer. “The couple would fight frequently over the unborn child. They mostly argued about looking after the child, its gender and financial constraints,” said the officer.

Mushida gave birth at her house in the last week of September. The police suspect the delivery was performed at the house with the plan to kill the child. Makshidul was also concerned about its gender and the duo agreed to kill it, said the police.

“They strangled the child on the night of October 8. They put the body in a carry bag and reached the canal area in an autorickshaw. After abandoning the body, they left for Assam the next day,” said the officer. The police said the duo was living in Makshidul’s village. Perumbavoor SHO Renjith R said the investigation is almost over. Ernakulam Rural Police chief Vivek Kumar supervised the investigation.

