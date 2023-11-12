Home Cities Kochi

Kalamassery blasts: Woman under treatment dies; death toll rises to five

According to hospital authorities, she suffered above 55% burns, and her condition was critical. The death was confirmed at 10.07 pm on Saturday.

Published: 12th November 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 10:52 AM

Multiple blasts happened at the prayer meeting at the Zamra Convention Centre on October 29.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death toll in the Kalamassery blasts rose to five after a 44-year-old woman who was under treatment passed away on Saturday.

Saly Pradeepan was on ventilator support at Aster Medcity after being injured in the multiple blasts at the prayer meeting at the Zamra Convention Centre on October 29.

According to hospital authorities, she suffered above 55% burns, and her condition was critical. The death was confirmed at 10.07 pm on Saturday. The body will be released to the family members after post-mortem procedures on Sunday.

With this, Malayattoor resident Pradeepan has lost his daughter and wife. 12-year-old Libna, his daughter, breathed her last on October 30 at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital. The prayer meeting was attended by Saly and her three children. Her son Praveen, 24, is also on ventilator support at Aster Medcity, while Rahul survived with minor injuries. 

Others who died in the blasts were identified as Liyona Poulose, 55, Kumari, 53, and Molly Joy, 61. A total of 17 patients are now undergoing treatment and eight of them are admitted to ICU.

