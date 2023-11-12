Remote controls used in Kalamassery blasts recovered

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the October 29 Kalamassery blasts have recovered the remote controls allegedly used for the explosions, from the scooter of sole accused Dominic Martin parked at Kodakara police station.

Four remote controls were found in the storage space of Martin’s scooter at the station, while he was taken there for evidence collection on Saturday. The police suspect he used the devices to trigger the explosions during the Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meeting that killed five and left over 50 injured.

Earlier in the day, Martin was taken to the hotel in Koratty where he had shot and uploaded the video claiming responsibility for the blast. He was taken to the Kodakara police station where he had surrendered after the blasts.

