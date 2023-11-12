Home Cities Kochi

Students clash at Cusat hostel, 14 booked

Enraged by this, a 14-member group led by a student named Arjun Anand attacked 4th-year students Abhinav, Rayan, Sriram and Siyad at the hostel.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kalamassery police registered a case against 14 SFI activists after a clash erupted between students residing at the Sahara hostel of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in the wee hours of Saturday. According to the police, the SFI could not garner enough votes in a hostel election. 

Enraged by this, a 14-member group led by a student named Arjun Anand attacked 4th-year students Abhinav, Rayan, Sriram and Siyad at the hostel. They sustained injuries after being attacked with a motorcycle chain. 

Abhinav was shifted to the Government Medical College in Kalamassery. The police visited the hospital and recorded his statement based on which a case was registered against the 14 accused persons.

