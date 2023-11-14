Childhood Chess-mates set board for next generation

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The story of Eight Times Eight, a startup founded by six childhood friends, is unique. From fierce rivals to very close friends, their love for chess also eventually led them to the founding of a venture that aims to use the sport to make children bright.

It all started when Abhijith M, Adesh Joshi, Manu M, Athul Krishna, Arijith M and Chandar Raju met each other during an Under-7 Kerala State Chess Tournament. Initially, they were fierce rivals across the chess board, but that rivalry slowly turned into a friendship going strong for the past 15 years. These friends went on to represent India in various international events and also became state champions.

The idea of the Eight Times Eight took shape during the pandemic. “We were having a random Zoom call when one of our friends told us about an issue. His neighbour told him that her nine-year-old child was having attention span issues. The child also lacked focus, concentration, memory and patience,” says Abhijith, the CEO and co-founder.

Interestingly, when the other five also spoke to their relatives, friends and family who had children between 5 and 15 years of age, they noticed a common pattern. “We realised that many parents were facing this problem. It was then that we thought of using chess as a creative solution since it was scientifically proven that the sport helps to develop cognitive abilities,” says Abhijith.

That was the start. Today, the startup, which was launched with an initial funding of Rs 25 lakh, has a presence in 20-plus countries with 1,000 plus children undergoing chess training. “We started by teaching a handful of students. But we got amazing feedback from parents who started seeing visible changes in their children within three months. Once that happened, we started getting a large number of enquiries. The queries were so much that it became difficult for us to juggle our college work and the chess training classes,” says Adesh.

Eight Times Eight was founded in October 2020 as a dream project to popularise chess and enhance children’s skills through chess education. “Initially, all of us worked part-time while continuing our college life. We moved into an office space full-time in September 2021,” says Abhijith. He said chess generally has an intellectual image and is seen as a game played only by highly intelligent people. “The team at Eight Times Eight wants to debunk this myth and prove that chess is for all, and that it makes people smarter,” says Adesh.

Eight Times Eight has since expanded their operations to 20+ countries in under two years. They also onboarded Pramod Krishna, a data scientist by profession, as CTO and chess mentor and grandmaster S L Narayanan, who is ranked fourth in India, to make giant leaps. In 2021, the company raised pre-seed funding of `5 million from two angel investors. Work is also on to develop their tech product and ‘Chess Kit’. They are also planning to switch to hybrid mode.

