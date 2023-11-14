Gestational diabetes: What expectant mothers should know

Dr Nibu Dominic By

KOCHI: Numerous illnesses and ailments may surface during pregnancy. Some of these may resolve postpartum, while others may provide possible dangers. Gestational diabetes is one of these ailments that frequently goes away after childbirth. When it does not, it is called type 2 diabetes.

Causes

The exact causes of gestational diabetes remain unclear, but hormonal changes during pregnancy is believed to play a significant role. Placental hormones can disrupt insulin action, leading to insulin resistance and poor blood sugar regulation.

Pre-existing maternal factors, such as obesity, advanced maternal age, and a family history of diabetes, heighten the likelihood of developing it. Unhealthy lifestyle such as poor diet and sedentary behaviour contribute to the risk.

Complications

Screening and diagnosis for gestational diabetes typically occur between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy, but it may be done earlier in individuals with high risk factors such as overweight, having a family history of diabetes, being over 25.

Complications for the mother may include an increased risk of high blood pressure and the need for a cesarean section. Babies born to mothers with gestational diabetes may face a higher risk of macrosomia (large birth weight), hypoglycemia, (preterm, or are smaller or larger than expected) and respiratory distress.

To lower the risk of complications, gestational diabetes must be well managed. Most women with gestational diabetes give birth to healthy children when they receive the right care. On the other hand, women who have already had gestational diabetes are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes in the future, and their offspring may also be more likely to become obese and develop type 2 diabetes.

Recommendations

Lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and monitoring blood sugar are essential for managing gestational diabetes. A balanced diet with lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates is advised. Though there aren’t any particular dietary guidelines, it’s a good idea to watch portion sizes, avoid processed and sugary foods, and select high nutrient ingredients.

Gestational diabetes can be prevented by leading a healthy lifestyle before and throughout pregnancy, which includes regular exercise. Women with a history of diabetes should consider preconception counselling, which can help them reach a healthy weight, control their blood sugar levels, and talk to medical professionals about any possible dangers before becoming pregnant.

Management

While blood sugar levels typically return to normal after childbirth, postpartum screening for diabetes is crucial. Gestational diabetes requires careful management and attention to lifestyle factors for a positive pregnancy outcome. By understanding the causes, potential complications, and recommended preventive measures, women can reduce risks and safeguard their own and children’s health.

