500 women prescribed breast cancer treatment under ‘Thooval Sparsham’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 500 women have been referred for follow-up breast cancer treatment after a medical camp ‘Thooval Sparsham’ in the city on November 12. The initiative aims to diagnose and treat breast cancer in women above 40 years of age. It was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George on the occasion of the inauguration of the cancer care centre at the Ernakulam General Hospital on October 2.

“Around 3,000 women in Kochi corporation participated in the medical camp. A separate clinic for women will be functional at Ernakulam General Hospital on Tuesdays and Saturdays for three months from November 14,” said Dr Shahir Shah, hospital superintendent. ‘Thooval Sparsham’ aims to detect the disease at an early stage and ensure the treatment of female patients at the General Hospital, Ernakulam.

“Around 400 junior public health nurses, ASHA workers and Kudumbashree members have been conducting surveys and visiting houses in the corporation since October 12. The team members have also been creating awareness while visiting the houses. Within one month, 27,000 women were screened and 1,600 women were referred to the camp,” he added.

The initiative is being jointly organised by the department of health and Kochi corporation with the cooperation of the National Health Mission and the ICMR Kerala unit.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: As many as 500 women have been referred for follow-up breast cancer treatment after a medical camp ‘Thooval Sparsham’ in the city on November 12. The initiative aims to diagnose and treat breast cancer in women above 40 years of age. It was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George on the occasion of the inauguration of the cancer care centre at the Ernakulam General Hospital on October 2. “Around 3,000 women in Kochi corporation participated in the medical camp. A separate clinic for women will be functional at Ernakulam General Hospital on Tuesdays and Saturdays for three months from November 14,” said Dr Shahir Shah, hospital superintendent. ‘Thooval Sparsham’ aims to detect the disease at an early stage and ensure the treatment of female patients at the General Hospital, Ernakulam. “Around 400 junior public health nurses, ASHA workers and Kudumbashree members have been conducting surveys and visiting houses in the corporation since October 12. The team members have also been creating awareness while visiting the houses. Within one month, 27,000 women were screened and 1,600 women were referred to the camp,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The initiative is being jointly organised by the department of health and Kochi corporation with the cooperation of the National Health Mission and the ICMR Kerala unit. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp