Organ transplant recipients enjoy water metro ride on Children’s Day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Children’s Day turned special for several organ recipients, including one-year-old Isha Mehrin, Henok Harshan, 6, and Aan Mariya and Parvathy Shinu, both 9, as they took a joy ride on the Kochi Water Metro on Tuesday.

The trip was organised by Heart Care Foundation (HCF) for children and young adults who are recipients of organ transplants. Aadhil Muhammed, 13, and Anjali, 23, were also among those who took a ride in the water metro. For many of them, it was the first-time experience.

The ride was conducted in connection with the ‘Transplant Games’, which the HCF will conduct on December 9 to raise awareness on organ transplantation and fostering a culture of organ donation. Parents and members of the foundation accompanied the youngsters. Cardiac surgeon and HCF chairman Jose Chacko Periappuram and trustee Dr Jacob Abraham joined them for the ride from High Court terminal to Vypeen.

“I am glad I could join the efforts to promote organ donation. Many of our lives are the gift and mercy of people who were ready to donate organs,” said Anjali.

Organ donors, recipients, and relatives of cadaver donors will take part in the Transplant Games at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium and Lulu Mall on December 9. Those interested in participating and volunteering can register at www.transplantgameskerala.com. For details, contact Vinu Baburaj at +91-8075492364 or +91-9847006000.

