Sprouting success  

KOCHI: It’s a teenage success story. One that can inspire many. Abhinav T S, a BA student at St Albert’s College, Ernakulam, is now a toast of the town, thanks to his rooftop ‘mushroom farm’. Though he started it as an experiment, the venture now earns the 19-year-old up to Rs 80,000 a month.

“The idea of rooftop farming popped up in my mind after watching some YouTube videos on the topic, particularly of Jasheer ettan, who runs the channel ‘Mushroom Man’,” says Abhinav, who started the farm under the guidance of his mother, Rosy Joseph, a retired school teacher. “I chose mushroom because the competition is relatively lesser, and one can harvest large profits if done right.”

Abhinav, who hails from Thoppumpady, adds that his basic knowledge and training for mushroom farming was facilitated by a WhatsApp group run by the ‘Mushroom Man’. When asked about marketing the produce, he says that he relies on word-of-mouth publicity. “My customers tell their friends and relatives about the high-quality oyster mushrooms I provide. In this way, more and more people are introduced to my business,” he beams.

Abhinav’s hard work seems to have impressed the local community. “I supply mushrooms to the nearby schools,” he says. “I have a loyal customer base in Ernakulam.” Despite having to leave for college every day at 7am, Abhinav says he takes his time every morning to take care of his mushrooms. “I wake up at 5am every day without fail to tend to my farm. I rush to college after that,” he adds.

Looking ahead, Abhinav envisions expanding his venture. “My plan is to set up a larger farm, and open up a unique restaurant that serves delicacies made of mushrooms,” he smiles. Abhinav encourages fellow teenagers to step into such ventures with passion. Like Brad Pitt’s character in ‘Moneyball’, Abhinav quotes, “Hard work may not always result in success, but it will never result in regret.”

