3 weeks after food poisoning death, no official report

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been 21 days since a youth from Pala died of food poisoning, supposedly after consuming shawarma from a restaurant in Kakkanad, but the district health department is yet to release a report on the cause of his death. Rahul D Nair, 24, died on October 25.

The laboratory test of Rahul’s blood samples had confirmed the presence of salmonella, and food poisoning. The report was handed over to the district medical officer (DMO) on October 27. When contacted, the DMO refused comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, food safety officials of Thrikkakara municipality said the investigation is progressing.

“The owner of Le Hayat restaurant is absconding. His mobile phone is switched off. Police are trying to trace him,” said an official. Samples of water and some ingredients from the eatery were also tested after the incident. “We tested samples of the available content.

The water contained chlorine. The other test results were normal,” the official added. The local body closed down the restaurant, located in Mavelipuram. Rahul was admitted to Sunrise Hospital after he developed health issues.

According to the hospital’s medical bulletin, he exhibited symptoms of severe septicemia and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and underwent treatment from a multidisciplinary medical team. Six others who consumed food from the same eatery also sought treatment at different hospitals in the following days.

