Home Cities Kochi

3 weeks after food poisoning death, no official report

Police inquiry under way; restaurant owner still on the run, say health dept officials 

Published: 16th November 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Le Hayat was closed down by authorities after a 24-year-old youth died from supposedly consuming food ordered from the restaurant | Express

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It’s been 21 days since a youth from Pala died of food poisoning, supposedly after consuming shawarma from a restaurant in Kakkanad, but the district health department is yet to release a report on the cause of his death. Rahul D Nair, 24, died on October 25. 

The laboratory test of Rahul’s blood samples had confirmed the presence of salmonella, and food poisoning. The report was handed over to the district medical officer (DMO) on October 27. When contacted, the DMO refused comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, food safety officials of Thrikkakara municipality said the investigation is progressing. 
“The owner of Le Hayat restaurant is absconding. His mobile phone is switched off. Police are trying to trace him,” said an official. Samples of water and some ingredients from the eatery were also tested after the incident. “We tested samples of the available content.

The water contained chlorine. The other test results were normal,” the official added. The local body closed down the restaurant, located in Mavelipuram. Rahul was admitted to Sunrise Hospital after he developed health issues. 

According to the hospital’s medical bulletin, he exhibited symptoms of severe septicemia and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and underwent treatment from a multidisciplinary medical team. Six others who consumed food from the same eatery also sought treatment at different hospitals in the following days.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp