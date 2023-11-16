A ‘miracle’ dose of millets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There has been a surge in discussions surrounding millets and what makes them a superfood. Quite naturally so, as 2023 has been declared the ‘International Year of Millets’ by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after 72 countries accepted India’s proposal in 2021.

‘The Miracle Superfood for Healthy People in a Healthy Environment’, a collective work edited by Rev Joseph M K and M M Abbas, recently released in Kochi, is quite timely. The book, through its 17 chapters, delves into various aspects of millets, from nutritional benefits to medicinal properties, millet cultivation in Attapadi, and scope of value-added products.

As Rev Joseph, dean of the Department of Commerce, Management & Professional Studies at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, writes, the book “is a tapestry interwoven with threads of nutrition, health, agriculture, culture, and sustainability”.

Notably, he is currently involved in an Indian Council for Social Sciences Research project titled ‘Prospects of Millet Farming and Sustainable Livelihood for Tribal Farmers in Kerala’. “Millets, with their extraordinary adaptability and resilience, have proven themselves a powerful tool in the fight against global food insecurity,” he highlights.

A key chapter in the book addresses the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) associated with changes in food habits. The rise in NCDs is linked to the shift in food habits from traditional to ultra-processed food.

Individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing NCDs and improve their overall health and well-being by adopting a balanced and nutritious diet and making informed food choices. However, public policies to control the consumption of ultra-processed foods are necessary to reduce the burden of NCDs among the population.

Rev Joseph notes that public policy initiatives, education, policy changes, and individual choices all play a role in combating NCDs through a change in food patterns. “These strategies may include promoting healthier food choices, implementing food labelling and taxation policies, and encouraging lifestyle changes that prioritise nutritious whole foods,” he writes. The book is published by the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (Autonomous) and Organic Kerala Charitable Trust in collaboration with Ryans Publishers, Tiruchirapalli.

Price: Rs 300

