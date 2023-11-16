Home Cities Kochi

Autorickshaw belonging to actor Vinayakan’s elder brother seized by police

Vikraman has alleged that his autorickshaw was seized by Ernakulam Traffic West Police for a minor offence on Tuesday and that the police were taking revenge on his family.

Published: 16th November 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Vinayakan

Mollywood actor Vinayakan (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Actor Vinayakan’s elder brother Vikraman has alleged that his autorickshaw was seized by Ernakulam Traffic West Police for a minor offence on Tuesday and that the police were taking revenge on his family. However, police said that the autorickshaw was seized after Vikraman refused to accept the challan issued for illegal parking and operating autorickshaw in Kochi city limits without a permit. 

Vikraman said that his autorickshaw has a permit to operate at Vallarpadam in Mulavukkad panchayat. According to him, he halted his autorickshaw near MG Road Metro Station at 11.25 am to drop passengers. As the passengers got out, two police officers approached him and asked whether he was the brother of actor Vinayakan. Later, they seized the autorickshaw saying that the vehicle will remain at the police station for 15 days. He claimed that the police action was out of revenge towards his brother. He said that he bought autorickshaw after availing a loan and it was his sole source of income. 

However, police rejected the charges. According to the police, a patrolling team found that four autorickshaws parked illegally near MG Road Metro Station were causing traffic congestion on the stretch. Traffic challans were issued to all four autorickshaw drivers, including  Vikraman, without knowing that he is the brother of actor Vinayakan. Though the other three drivers received the challan, Vikraman misbehaved with police officials threatening them with dire consequences. Following this, the police officials took the vehicle into custody and moved it to the police station.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp