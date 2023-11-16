Case diary: When the sleuth net reached the ganja kingpins

Shan AS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When the excise department seized about 190kg of ganja from a house near Kattakada three years ago, they had rather mixed feelings. The seized quantity of contraband was huge, which excited them. But the dampener was that the three people who had landed in the excise dragnet were just foot soldiers. The department had no idea about the main conspirators. All they knew was that it was simply impossible for the minions to have sourced the drugs from Andhra Pradesh, which involved huge money and risk.

However, the officers soon managed to break through and get to the key offenders, thanks to a stroke of luck in the form of a portion of the sticker of a private courier company. The crucial clue was found in another drug consignment confiscated from a quarry at Mungodu.

The excise men found the consignment, weighing about 50kg, after interrogating the arrested men. The drug racket had procured about 240kg of drugs from Visakhapatnam via a courier company. On receiving the consignment, the group members divided it into two, and one portion was hidden in the quarry.

Though the key conspirators took extra care to delete all imprints that could reveal their identities, the excise sleuths managed to find a small piece of the sticker of the courier firm intact on the box in which the drugs were kept.

“That portion of the sticker just gave them away. We managed to find out that the drugs came in bundles at a courier office near Karamana. Soon we had a clear picture of the whole episode,” said Inspector Pradeep Rao, who investigated the case.

The police team soon dug out further details. The address of the person, who had dispatched the goods from Visakhapatnam, was collected. Pursuing the leads given by the arrested and also tracking the bank transaction details of Visakhapatnam native Metha Raju Babu, the sleuths identified that Satheesh, a resident of Kattakada, and Ajith, of Neyyattinkara, were the key conspirators who ran the show. Satheesh was found to have earlier couriered a box to Raju Babu. It was in that box that the contraband was packed and dispatched to Thiruvananthapuram claiming the contents were machine parts for a baking house.

The excise men said the racket had smuggled in ganja from Andhra Pradesh earlier too. However, afraid of getting caught during vehicle checking, they later changed the modus operandi and decided to send it via courier. The cops had arraigned 12 people as accused, of which 10 were arrested. However, Satheesh and Raja Babu are yet to be arrested. Meanwhile, the trial in the case has started.

