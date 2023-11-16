Home Cities Kochi

Consider ‘My Kochi’ app for waste tracking, management: HC

The court emphasised the importance of the app in curbing illegal dumping practices.

Kerala HC

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court has instructed the Kochi corporation to investigate whether the ‘My Kochi App’ can be utilised for tracking the collection, movement, and disposal of septic waste and hotel waste, as well as the vehicles transporting such waste. The court emphasised the importance of the app in curbing illegal dumping practices. Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the corporation to ensure the smooth functioning of the app, allowing the public to report grievances related to waste management.

The amicus curiae’s report highlighted incidents of unauthorised dumping of septic waste in different parts of the city. The court sought clarification on whether the app includes tracking options for septic waste collection and disposal. If not, the corporation was urged to suggest the incorporation of such features.

The corporation informed the court that the app could also be used to address waterlogging issues in the city. The court instructed the corporation to verify the app’s effectiveness in this regard and report back.
Additionally, the court directed the corporation to take immediate steps to clean up Punchathodu, especially in areas near Ward No. 48. A report on the progress should be submitted to a committee led by the district collector, who will oversee the efforts and provide necessary assistance, including police support.

The court emphasised that the corporation, with police assistance, should devise measures to prevent further waste dumping, both physically and through CCTV monitoring. Swift action, including the registration of crimes against those dumping waste into the Punchathodu canal, should be taken in case of any violations of the court order. 

