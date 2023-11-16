Hurdles cleared, ‘carboot sale’ from Dec 8 to 10

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, Kochi will host ‘carboot sales’ at the exhibition ground of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium from December 8 to 10. The carboot sale is aimed at facilitating an opportunity for vendors to sell their wares from the boots of their cars.

The programme had faced delays owing to protests from members of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce. The decision to proceed with the event was taken following a thorough examination by a committee appointed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which concluded that there are no legal issues surrounding the carboot sale.

“Following the protests raised by the organisations, the GCDA constituted a committee to check the legal hurdles for holding the sale in the city. We have received a legal opinion that there is no issue in holding such an event as planned,” said a source with the organisers.

The local initiative was introduced by Diagun Ventures, a Kochi-based startup, in association with GCDA and the city corporation. The announcement of the carboot sales initially sparked protests and objections from key trade organisations, expressing concerns about potential disruptions to traditional commerce. Both the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and the Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce raised issues that temporarily postponed the event.

Carboot sales, a well-established concept in many parts of the world, involve individuals selling goods from the boots of their cars in designated areas. This unique marketplace format has gained popularity for its informal and community-centric nature.

The organisers of the event expressed their excitement at the prospect of introducing this novel concept to Kerala. They highlighted the potential benefits for both sellers and buyers, providing a platform for small-scale entrepreneurs and a diverse shopping experience for consumers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, Kochi will host ‘carboot sales’ at the exhibition ground of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium from December 8 to 10. The carboot sale is aimed at facilitating an opportunity for vendors to sell their wares from the boots of their cars. The programme had faced delays owing to protests from members of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce. The decision to proceed with the event was taken following a thorough examination by a committee appointed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which concluded that there are no legal issues surrounding the carboot sale. “Following the protests raised by the organisations, the GCDA constituted a committee to check the legal hurdles for holding the sale in the city. We have received a legal opinion that there is no issue in holding such an event as planned,” said a source with the organisers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The local initiative was introduced by Diagun Ventures, a Kochi-based startup, in association with GCDA and the city corporation. The announcement of the carboot sales initially sparked protests and objections from key trade organisations, expressing concerns about potential disruptions to traditional commerce. Both the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and the Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce raised issues that temporarily postponed the event. Carboot sales, a well-established concept in many parts of the world, involve individuals selling goods from the boots of their cars in designated areas. This unique marketplace format has gained popularity for its informal and community-centric nature. The organisers of the event expressed their excitement at the prospect of introducing this novel concept to Kerala. They highlighted the potential benefits for both sellers and buyers, providing a platform for small-scale entrepreneurs and a diverse shopping experience for consumers. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp