Home Cities Kochi

Migrant worker beaten, extorted of Rs 70,000 in Kochi, 5 held

Habibul Rahman, a native of Assam and an employee of a chicken shop at the Kaloor market, was abducted and beaten up while returning to his residence at Kaloor.

Published: 16th November 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police have arrested five Kochi residents on charges of abducting and beating up a migrant worker and then extorting Rs 70,000 from him. K G Mithun (40) and Marshas Clement Silva(45) of Vennala, N H Zulfikar (32) of Eroor and Abhi K Ashraf (33) and Martin Clement D’Silva (49) of Chalikkavattam were arrested by a team led by Ernakulam North SI T S Ratheesh.

Habibul Rahman, a native of Assam and an employee of a chicken shop at the Kaloor market, was abducted and beaten up while returning to his residence at Kaloor. The key accused, Mithun, runs another chicken shop nearby. The police said Mithun and Zulfikar took Rahman on a motorcycle to a Kaloor house at 3.30pm on November 13.

Three others, Marshas, Abhi and Martin also arrived there and they assaulted Rahman with an iron rod. Meanwhile, Mithun transferred Rs 70,000 from Rahman’s account to his own account by forcing him to part with his GPay password. Rahman also complained that the money left in his pocket too was taken away before being dropped at Kaloor. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp