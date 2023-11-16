Migrant worker beaten, extorted of Rs 70,000 in Kochi, 5 held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested five Kochi residents on charges of abducting and beating up a migrant worker and then extorting Rs 70,000 from him. K G Mithun (40) and Marshas Clement Silva(45) of Vennala, N H Zulfikar (32) of Eroor and Abhi K Ashraf (33) and Martin Clement D’Silva (49) of Chalikkavattam were arrested by a team led by Ernakulam North SI T S Ratheesh.

Habibul Rahman, a native of Assam and an employee of a chicken shop at the Kaloor market, was abducted and beaten up while returning to his residence at Kaloor. The key accused, Mithun, runs another chicken shop nearby. The police said Mithun and Zulfikar took Rahman on a motorcycle to a Kaloor house at 3.30pm on November 13.

Three others, Marshas, Abhi and Martin also arrived there and they assaulted Rahman with an iron rod. Meanwhile, Mithun transferred Rs 70,000 from Rahman’s account to his own account by forcing him to part with his GPay password. Rahman also complained that the money left in his pocket too was taken away before being dropped at Kaloor.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The police have arrested five Kochi residents on charges of abducting and beating up a migrant worker and then extorting Rs 70,000 from him. K G Mithun (40) and Marshas Clement Silva(45) of Vennala, N H Zulfikar (32) of Eroor and Abhi K Ashraf (33) and Martin Clement D’Silva (49) of Chalikkavattam were arrested by a team led by Ernakulam North SI T S Ratheesh. Habibul Rahman, a native of Assam and an employee of a chicken shop at the Kaloor market, was abducted and beaten up while returning to his residence at Kaloor. The key accused, Mithun, runs another chicken shop nearby. The police said Mithun and Zulfikar took Rahman on a motorcycle to a Kaloor house at 3.30pm on November 13. Three others, Marshas, Abhi and Martin also arrived there and they assaulted Rahman with an iron rod. Meanwhile, Mithun transferred Rs 70,000 from Rahman’s account to his own account by forcing him to part with his GPay password. Rahman also complained that the money left in his pocket too was taken away before being dropped at Kaloor. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp