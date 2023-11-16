Home Cities Kochi

Steps will be taken to resolve migrant community’s issues: Ernakulam District Collector

An adalat will be organised on December 17 to redress the grievances of migrant workers in Kunnathunad and Aluva taluks.

Published: 16th November 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cement, Construction, Migrant workers

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  District Collector N S K Umesh has said that steps will be taken to resolve the complaints of migrant workers. He was addressing a meeting held at the collector’s chamber regarding the safety of migrant workers and their children. To ensure their welfare, it was suggested that medical camps be conducted and bank accounts be opened for financial transactions.

An adalat will be organised on December 17 to redress the grievances of migrant workers in Kunnathunad and Aluva taluks. Complaints can be submitted through the labour department’s facilitation centre, Legal Service Society, and Akshaya centres till December 10.

Awareness classes on substance abuse, AIDS and Pocso will be organised for migrant workers as part of the adalat. District Development Commissioner M S Madhavikutty, District Legal Service Society secretary Ranjith Krishnan and officials of various departments attended the meeting.

Safety of migrants
