Khaki brigade takes over school, drives in a social ‘lesson’ 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A pleasant surprise awaited students and teachers of Ramamangalam High School in Ernakulam on Children’s Day. When they arrived at the school on the morning of November 14, they were greeted by the sight of khaki-wearing Student Police Cadets manning each administrative post of the school. From the peon to the headmistress, the cadets had taken over every job. There was khaki everywhere.

“We were not expecting it all,” said Anoob John, community police officer. “Usually, this happens on Teachers’ Day in many CBSE schools. However, our SPC cadets gave us teachers and students a pleasant surprise,” he said. Through the initiative, the student police cadets aimed to inform their schoolmates about the importance of each job in the school. “They wanted to show that no job is inferior and that every person in an establishment is important,” said Anoob.

So, cadet Alona Raju, a class IX student, took up the task of standing in the school verandah and ringing the school bell. “Some cadets could be seen toiling in the gardens, including the kitchen garden,” said headmistress Sindhu Peter. For the day, she was replaced as headmistress by Cadet Angel Jose!

Anoob said the school cook was perplexed when she saw the cadets taking over her workstation. Sindhu said the student police cadets were busy washing utensils, cutting and cleaning vegetables and cooking lunch.

“There was not a single job that the cadets shied away from. In fact, the cadets, who were handling the duties of the peon and the sub-staff were the ones who opened each classroom and saw to it that cleanliness was being maintained,” Sindhu said.

Meanwhile, the cadets working as lab assistants engaged themselves with setting up the equipment required for the day’s experiments. The one at the library made sure every book had been catalogued and arranged properly, and that the information about the books borrowed had been entered correctly.

“As soon as the bell rang, cadets Nandana, Durga and Vaishnavi came to the stage at the assembly hall and signalled the start of the day with a prayer song. The cadet acting as teachers then marched into the classrooms armed with attendance registers,” said Anoob.

Cadets Adityan Biju and others took up charge at the school office and disposed of administrative duties. Anoob said when the other students saw the SPC cadets taking up every job diligently and with complete dedication, they were able to realise that no job is small.

