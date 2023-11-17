National epilepsy day: Fighting the co-morbidities and ‘sudden unexpected death’

Dr Kurupath Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Epilepsy, characterised by a predisposition to develop recurrent epileptic seizures, affects 5 out of 1,000 people on earth. Though two-thirds of people with epilepsy, who are correctly diagnosed and treated with appropriate anti seizure medicines, achieve sustained seizure freedom, multiple drug trials fail to control the seizures in nearly one-third of patients.

The brain, the most precious organ of our body, functions like a complex computer network. In simple terms, epileptic seizures occur because of short circuiting within the disorganised brain networks.The network dysfunction becomes progressively more widespread in those with long-standing epilepsy. It is not difficult to understand why in patients with chronic epilepsy, multiple domains of brain functions like cognition, language and behaviour get affected, resulting in multiple comorbidities.

Since these associated conditions impact the quality of life of people with epilepsy, rather than the seizures themselves, the need for their early recognition and treatment cannot be overemphasised. Mood disorders such as anxiety and depression occur in more than one-third of people with epilepsy. The rate of suicide is three-fold more in people with epilepsy compared to general population. A significant proportion of children with difficult to control epilepsy are afflicted by developmental disorders such as learning and language disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorders.

Additionally, anti seizure medicines can aggravate hyperactivity, and cognitive and behavioural disorders in children, leading to deterioration in their scholastic performance. In the elderly, some of the anti-seizure medicines can impair their memory and aggravate gait imbalance that results in falls and fractures.

In women of the reproductive age group, certain antiseizure drugs can result in menstrual irregularities, failure of contraception, and birth defects in the babies.

Epilepsy is a stigmatising disease because of the long-standing myths and misconceptions such as ‘demonic possession’, and misunderstanding between epilepsy and insanity. Even today, people with epilepsy are perceived differently and discriminated against, resulting in loss of their self-esteem, employment woes, marriage hurdles, and poor quality of life.

Compared with the general population, people with epilepsy have a two-to-three times higher risk of dying prematurely. Death may result from accidents, burns, drowning and cardiovascular disorders. However, one of the most catastrophic complications of epilepsy is ‘Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP)’.How can we detect the comorbidities early in order to minimise their impact on the quality of life of people with epilepsy? First and foremost is the prompt and correct diagnosis and initiation of appropriate medicines to achieve seizure control.

Unfortunately, even today, more than half of the people with epilepsy in the community are misdiagnosed and inappropriately treated.In the busy neurology outpatient clinics, other than inquiring about the seizures and giving a prescription, doctors do not get time to ask about comorbidities. Consequently, comorbidities may go unrecognised and untreated at routine medical facilities.

People with epilepsy, especially those having difficulty to control it, should be seen in a comprehensive epilepsy care facility with a multi-specialty team of neurologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, occupational therapists, medico-social workers, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists and dietitians.Comprehensive evaluation facilitates early detection and treatment of comorbidities. Public education to dispel the myths and misconceptions about epilepsy is also vital to improve the public perceptions.

Mind and Body

