Call centre for coconut harvesting

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Coconut Development Board recently launched a call centre, Hello Naariyal, to aid coconut farmers in harvesting and other necessary areas. It will function from the headquarters of the board in Kochi.

The initiative aims to improve the activities of the coconut sector by catering to the needs of coconut farmers in harvesting, coconut tree climbing, plant protection, seed nut procurement, nursery management, etc. Furthermore, the services will be extended to states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Around 1,924 friends of coconuts have registered with the call centre. Interested skilled climbers can register through the call centre.

The services will be available in every block panchayat. To avail services, contact: 0484 - 2377266.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The Coconut Development Board recently launched a call centre, Hello Naariyal, to aid coconut farmers in harvesting and other necessary areas. It will function from the headquarters of the board in Kochi. The initiative aims to improve the activities of the coconut sector by catering to the needs of coconut farmers in harvesting, coconut tree climbing, plant protection, seed nut procurement, nursery management, etc. Furthermore, the services will be extended to states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Around 1,924 friends of coconuts have registered with the call centre. Interested skilled climbers can register through the call centre.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The services will be available in every block panchayat. To avail services, contact: 0484 - 2377266. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp