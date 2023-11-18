Home Cities Kochi

Call centre for coconut harvesting

The Coconut Development Board recently launched a call centre, Hello Naariyal, to aid coconut farmers in harvesting and other necessary areas.

Published: 18th November 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Coconut

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Coconut Development Board recently launched a call centre, Hello Naariyal, to aid coconut farmers in harvesting and other necessary areas. It will function from the headquarters of the board in Kochi.

The initiative aims to improve the activities of the coconut sector by catering to the needs of coconut farmers in harvesting, coconut tree climbing, plant protection, seed nut procurement, nursery management, etc. Furthermore, the services will be extended to states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Around 1,924 friends of coconuts have registered with the call centre. Interested skilled climbers can register through the call centre.

The services will be available in every block panchayat. To avail services, contact: 0484 - 2377266.

