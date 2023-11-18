Home Cities Kochi

Pitch it up

After six weeks of action, on Sunday, as lakhs of fans tune in to witness the grand finale of the World Cup, why not make the viewing experience a lot more fun with some cricket-themed drinks & snacks

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

After six weeks of action, on Sunday, as lakhs of fans tune in to witness the grand finale of the cricket World Cup, why not make the viewing experience a lot more fun with some cricket-themed drinks and snacks? Here comes TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob’s heady inswinger

Cricket Cooler
Courtesy: Stadia Sports Bar, Holiday Inn Cochin 

Ingredients
2 oz gin, 1 oz cucumber juice, 1/2 oz lime juice, 1/2 oz simple syrup, Fresh mint leaves

Method 
Muddle mint leaves in a glass. Add gin, cucumber juice, lime juice, and simple syrup.Shake well and strain into a chilled glass filled with ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice and mint sprig.

LBW
Courtesy: Gokulam Park, Kochi

Ingredients:
Vodka: 50ml, Apple Juice: 50ml, Cranberry juice: 30ml, Lime juice: 15ml, Simple syrup: 10ml

Method 
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well and double strain into a large cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wheel/ apple slice.

Hat-trick
Courtesy: BLND Restobar, Thiruvananthapuram 

Ingredients 
Butterfly pea and rosemary syrup: 45 ml
Litchi juice: 45 ml
Sparkling wine 150ml|

Method 
Blend all the ingredients together and serve in a coupe glass garnish with dry butterfly pea flower.

Freehit
Courtesy: BLND Thiruvananthapuram 

Ingredients
Hazelnut syrup: 15ml, Blue curacao: 30ml, Sparkling wine
Mix all the ingredients together and garnish with a lemon slice.

Sixer Sunrise
Courtesy: Stadia Sports Bar, Holiday Inn Cochin 

Ingredients
2 oz tequila, 1 oz orange juice, 1/2 oz grenadine Crushed ice

Method 
Fill a glass with crushed ice. Pour in the tequila and orange juice. Slowly add grenadine for that dazzling sunrise effect. Give it a gentle stir and garnish with a maraschino cherry.

Chimichurri cottage cheese
Courtesy: BLND Restobar, Thiruvananthapuram

Ingredients 
Cottage cheese: 150gm, Mustard paste: 10gm, Salt and pepper for seasoning,Olive oil: As per need, Chimichurri sauce 

Method
Marinate the cottage cheese with mustard paste, salt, pepper and olive oil and grill it for 2 minutes on both sides. Then plate it with chimichurri sauce. To prepare this sauce, mix chopped coriander, parsley leaves, garlic, green chilli, vinegar, olive oil and salt. Serve the dish with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Chilli spinner
Chillies & raw banana fritters 
Courtesy: This recipe is taken from the book ‘28 States Plates’ by Sarika Gupta

Ingredients 
Chickpea flour: 2 cups 
Sparkling water/drinking soda: 1 cup 
Carrom seeds: 1/2 tsp 
Salt: 1 tsp 
Large chillies/Indian jalapeños: 8 to 10
Raw bananas: 2 large 
Oil for deep frying 
For onion salad 
Onions: 2 large 
Coriander leaves: a handful 
Red chilli powder: 1/4 tsp 
Lemon: 2 
Salt to taste 

Method
Peel the onions and wash them. Soak them in water for an hour. Mix chickpea flour, carrom seeds, salt and soda water. Whisk well to incorporate air and make a thick, lump-free batter. Make a slit on one side of the green chillies and remove the seeds and veins. Peel and cut raw bananas, 2mm thick. Put them in a large bowl of water to prevent oxidisation. Heat oil for frying. Add a tbsp of hot oil to the batter and mix. Dip the chillies in the batter, coat well and deep fry in hot oil. Dip banana slices in the batter and deep fry. Use only the larger slices. Cool all the fried fritters on a wire rack. To make the salad, chop the soaked onions and coriander leaves finely and mix. Add in lemon juice, chilli powder and salt just before serving. Slit the chilli and banana Bhajjis carefully on one side. Stuff the inside with the onion salad and serve.

Chicken bouncer
Crispy Chicken Balls
Courtesy: Arun Vijayan Consultant chef

Ingredients
Chopped onions: 20 gram, Chopped garlic: 5 gram, Chopped ginger: 5 gram, Salt to taste, Boiled potatoes: 100 gram, Turmeric powder: 3 gram, Black pepper powder: 10 gram, Fennel powder: 5 gram,Minced chicken: 400 gram, Breadcrumbs: 250 gram, Eggs: 2 no, Sunflower oil for deep frying , Yogurt: 20 ml , Chopped coriander: 5 gram

Method
Heat sunflower oil in a pan. Add ginger, garlic and chopped onion. Sauté until it turns brown and add all the seasonings. Add the minced chicken and cook for 8 to 10 minutes on medium heat. Add the boiled potatoes and mix well. Finish with chopped coriander. Make small balls using the prepared masala, dip the balls into the beaten eggs and coat them with bread crumbs. Deep fry in sunflower oil and garnish with yogurt and mint coriander sauce.

Mint Coriander sauce (Dip) 
Ingredients 
Mint: 500 gram
Coriander: 500 gram
Garlic: 5 gram
Salt to taste 
Tomato: 1 
Green chilli: 5 no
Ginger: 5 gram
Yogurt: 20 ml

Method
Mix the all ingredients until it becomes a smooth paste and season it with salt.

Victory Cup
Chocolate cupcake with pistachio buttercream 
Courtesy: Chef Arun Vijayan 

Ingredients
Unsalted butter: 4 tbsp , Vegetable oil: 1/4 cup, Water: 1/2 cup, All-purpose flour: 1 cup, Sugar: 1 cup, Cocoa powder: 1/4 cup, Baking soda: 3/4 tsp, Salt: 1/8 tsp, Egg: 1 , Buttermilk: 1/4 cup, Vanilla extract: 1 tsp

FOR GARNISH 
Pistachio cream
White chocolate balls
White chocolate stumps 
White chocolate bats

Method
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter with vegetable oil and add water over low heat. In a large bowl, sift the flour with sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the melted butter mixture and beat with a mixer at low speed until smooth. Add the egg and beat until incorporated, then add the buttermilk and vanilla and beat until smooth. Pour the batter into the lined muffin tins, filling them about three-fourths full. Bake the cupcakes for about 25 minutes. Let the cupcakes cool slightly, then transfer them to a rack to cool completely. Top the cupcakes with pistachio cream and white chocolate shapes.

22-yard prawns pitch
Golden Prawns 
Courtesy: Arun Vijaykumar, executive chef, Zamzam Group of Restaurant

Method 
Mix flour, baking powder, salt, black pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne. Dip prawns in buttermilk/milk, then coat with the flour mixture. Deep-fry at (175°C) until golden brown.

Spicy Spinach Sauce
Saute onions, garlic, ginger, and green chillies. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Cook for a minute. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Blend into a sauce consistency.

Vegetables
Boil cauliflower, potatoes, and carrots until slightly tender. Mix with salt, pepper, and oregano. Cook for 5 minutes. 
Now add prawns to the vegetable mixture and cook for 3-4 minutes until pink. Sprinkle with garam masala. Serve prawns on top of the spicy spinach sauce with the vegetables like a 22-yard cricket pitch.

