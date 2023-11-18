Pitch it up

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

After six weeks of action, on Sunday, as lakhs of fans tune in to witness the grand finale of the cricket World Cup, why not make the viewing experience a lot more fun with some cricket-themed drinks and snacks? Here comes TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob’s heady inswinger

Cricket Cooler

Courtesy: Stadia Sports Bar, Holiday Inn Cochin

Ingredients

2 oz gin, 1 oz cucumber juice, 1/2 oz lime juice, 1/2 oz simple syrup, Fresh mint leaves

Method

Muddle mint leaves in a glass. Add gin, cucumber juice, lime juice, and simple syrup.Shake well and strain into a chilled glass filled with ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice and mint sprig.

LBW

Courtesy: Gokulam Park, Kochi

Ingredients:

Vodka: 50ml, Apple Juice: 50ml, Cranberry juice: 30ml, Lime juice: 15ml, Simple syrup: 10ml

Method

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well and double strain into a large cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wheel/ apple slice.

Hat-trick

Courtesy: BLND Restobar, Thiruvananthapuram

Ingredients

Butterfly pea and rosemary syrup: 45 ml

Litchi juice: 45 ml

Sparkling wine 150ml|

Method

Blend all the ingredients together and serve in a coupe glass garnish with dry butterfly pea flower.

Freehit

Courtesy: BLND Thiruvananthapuram

Ingredients

Hazelnut syrup: 15ml, Blue curacao: 30ml, Sparkling wine

Mix all the ingredients together and garnish with a lemon slice.

Sixer Sunrise

Courtesy: Stadia Sports Bar, Holiday Inn Cochin

Ingredients

2 oz tequila, 1 oz orange juice, 1/2 oz grenadine Crushed ice

Method

Fill a glass with crushed ice. Pour in the tequila and orange juice. Slowly add grenadine for that dazzling sunrise effect. Give it a gentle stir and garnish with a maraschino cherry.

Chimichurri cottage cheese

Courtesy: BLND Restobar, Thiruvananthapuram

Ingredients

Cottage cheese: 150gm, Mustard paste: 10gm, Salt and pepper for seasoning,Olive oil: As per need, Chimichurri sauce

Method

Marinate the cottage cheese with mustard paste, salt, pepper and olive oil and grill it for 2 minutes on both sides. Then plate it with chimichurri sauce. To prepare this sauce, mix chopped coriander, parsley leaves, garlic, green chilli, vinegar, olive oil and salt. Serve the dish with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Chilli spinner

Chillies & raw banana fritters

Courtesy: This recipe is taken from the book ‘28 States Plates’ by Sarika Gupta

Ingredients

Chickpea flour: 2 cups

Sparkling water/drinking soda: 1 cup

Carrom seeds: 1/2 tsp

Salt: 1 tsp

Large chillies/Indian jalapeños: 8 to 10

Raw bananas: 2 large

Oil for deep frying

For onion salad

Onions: 2 large

Coriander leaves: a handful

Red chilli powder: 1/4 tsp

Lemon: 2

Salt to taste

Method

Peel the onions and wash them. Soak them in water for an hour. Mix chickpea flour, carrom seeds, salt and soda water. Whisk well to incorporate air and make a thick, lump-free batter. Make a slit on one side of the green chillies and remove the seeds and veins. Peel and cut raw bananas, 2mm thick. Put them in a large bowl of water to prevent oxidisation. Heat oil for frying. Add a tbsp of hot oil to the batter and mix. Dip the chillies in the batter, coat well and deep fry in hot oil. Dip banana slices in the batter and deep fry. Use only the larger slices. Cool all the fried fritters on a wire rack. To make the salad, chop the soaked onions and coriander leaves finely and mix. Add in lemon juice, chilli powder and salt just before serving. Slit the chilli and banana Bhajjis carefully on one side. Stuff the inside with the onion salad and serve.

Chicken bouncer

Crispy Chicken Balls

Courtesy: Arun Vijayan Consultant chef

Ingredients

Chopped onions: 20 gram, Chopped garlic: 5 gram, Chopped ginger: 5 gram, Salt to taste, Boiled potatoes: 100 gram, Turmeric powder: 3 gram, Black pepper powder: 10 gram, Fennel powder: 5 gram,Minced chicken: 400 gram, Breadcrumbs: 250 gram, Eggs: 2 no, Sunflower oil for deep frying , Yogurt: 20 ml , Chopped coriander: 5 gram

Method

Heat sunflower oil in a pan. Add ginger, garlic and chopped onion. Sauté until it turns brown and add all the seasonings. Add the minced chicken and cook for 8 to 10 minutes on medium heat. Add the boiled potatoes and mix well. Finish with chopped coriander. Make small balls using the prepared masala, dip the balls into the beaten eggs and coat them with bread crumbs. Deep fry in sunflower oil and garnish with yogurt and mint coriander sauce.

Mint Coriander sauce (Dip)

Ingredients

Mint: 500 gram

Coriander: 500 gram

Garlic: 5 gram

Salt to taste

Tomato: 1

Green chilli: 5 no

Ginger: 5 gram

Yogurt: 20 ml

Method

Mix the all ingredients until it becomes a smooth paste and season it with salt.

Victory Cup

Chocolate cupcake with pistachio buttercream

Courtesy: Chef Arun Vijayan

Ingredients

Unsalted butter: 4 tbsp , Vegetable oil: 1/4 cup, Water: 1/2 cup, All-purpose flour: 1 cup, Sugar: 1 cup, Cocoa powder: 1/4 cup, Baking soda: 3/4 tsp, Salt: 1/8 tsp, Egg: 1 , Buttermilk: 1/4 cup, Vanilla extract: 1 tsp

FOR GARNISH

Pistachio cream

White chocolate balls

White chocolate stumps

White chocolate bats

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter with vegetable oil and add water over low heat. In a large bowl, sift the flour with sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the melted butter mixture and beat with a mixer at low speed until smooth. Add the egg and beat until incorporated, then add the buttermilk and vanilla and beat until smooth. Pour the batter into the lined muffin tins, filling them about three-fourths full. Bake the cupcakes for about 25 minutes. Let the cupcakes cool slightly, then transfer them to a rack to cool completely. Top the cupcakes with pistachio cream and white chocolate shapes.

22-yard prawns pitch

Golden Prawns

Courtesy: Arun Vijaykumar, executive chef, Zamzam Group of Restaurant

Method

Mix flour, baking powder, salt, black pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne. Dip prawns in buttermilk/milk, then coat with the flour mixture. Deep-fry at (175°C) until golden brown.

Spicy Spinach Sauce

Saute onions, garlic, ginger, and green chillies. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Cook for a minute. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Blend into a sauce consistency.

Vegetables

Boil cauliflower, potatoes, and carrots until slightly tender. Mix with salt, pepper, and oregano. Cook for 5 minutes.

Now add prawns to the vegetable mixture and cook for 3-4 minutes until pink. Sprinkle with garam masala. Serve prawns on top of the spicy spinach sauce with the vegetables like a 22-yard cricket pitch.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

After six weeks of action, on Sunday, as lakhs of fans tune in to witness the grand finale of the cricket World Cup, why not make the viewing experience a lot more fun with some cricket-themed drinks and snacks? Here comes TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob’s heady inswinger Cricket Cooler Courtesy: Stadia Sports Bar, Holiday Inn Cochin Ingredients 2 oz gin, 1 oz cucumber juice, 1/2 oz lime juice, 1/2 oz simple syrup, Fresh mint leavesgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Method Muddle mint leaves in a glass. Add gin, cucumber juice, lime juice, and simple syrup.Shake well and strain into a chilled glass filled with ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice and mint sprig. LBW Courtesy: Gokulam Park, Kochi Ingredients: Vodka: 50ml, Apple Juice: 50ml, Cranberry juice: 30ml, Lime juice: 15ml, Simple syrup: 10ml Method Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well and double strain into a large cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wheel/ apple slice. Hat-trick Courtesy: BLND Restobar, Thiruvananthapuram Ingredients Butterfly pea and rosemary syrup: 45 ml Litchi juice: 45 ml Sparkling wine 150ml| Method Blend all the ingredients together and serve in a coupe glass garnish with dry butterfly pea flower. Freehit Courtesy: BLND Thiruvananthapuram Ingredients Hazelnut syrup: 15ml, Blue curacao: 30ml, Sparkling wine Mix all the ingredients together and garnish with a lemon slice. Sixer Sunrise Courtesy: Stadia Sports Bar, Holiday Inn Cochin Ingredients 2 oz tequila, 1 oz orange juice, 1/2 oz grenadine Crushed ice Method Fill a glass with crushed ice. Pour in the tequila and orange juice. Slowly add grenadine for that dazzling sunrise effect. Give it a gentle stir and garnish with a maraschino cherry. Chimichurri cottage cheese Courtesy: BLND Restobar, Thiruvananthapuram Ingredients Cottage cheese: 150gm, Mustard paste: 10gm, Salt and pepper for seasoning,Olive oil: As per need, Chimichurri sauce Method Marinate the cottage cheese with mustard paste, salt, pepper and olive oil and grill it for 2 minutes on both sides. Then plate it with chimichurri sauce. To prepare this sauce, mix chopped coriander, parsley leaves, garlic, green chilli, vinegar, olive oil and salt. Serve the dish with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables. Chilli spinner Chillies & raw banana fritters Courtesy: This recipe is taken from the book ‘28 States Plates’ by Sarika Gupta Ingredients Chickpea flour: 2 cups Sparkling water/drinking soda: 1 cup Carrom seeds: 1/2 tsp Salt: 1 tsp Large chillies/Indian jalapeños: 8 to 10 Raw bananas: 2 large Oil for deep frying For onion salad Onions: 2 large Coriander leaves: a handful Red chilli powder: 1/4 tsp Lemon: 2 Salt to taste Method Peel the onions and wash them. Soak them in water for an hour. Mix chickpea flour, carrom seeds, salt and soda water. Whisk well to incorporate air and make a thick, lump-free batter. Make a slit on one side of the green chillies and remove the seeds and veins. Peel and cut raw bananas, 2mm thick. Put them in a large bowl of water to prevent oxidisation. Heat oil for frying. Add a tbsp of hot oil to the batter and mix. Dip the chillies in the batter, coat well and deep fry in hot oil. Dip banana slices in the batter and deep fry. Use only the larger slices. Cool all the fried fritters on a wire rack. To make the salad, chop the soaked onions and coriander leaves finely and mix. Add in lemon juice, chilli powder and salt just before serving. Slit the chilli and banana Bhajjis carefully on one side. Stuff the inside with the onion salad and serve. Chicken bouncer Crispy Chicken Balls Courtesy: Arun Vijayan Consultant chef Ingredients Chopped onions: 20 gram, Chopped garlic: 5 gram, Chopped ginger: 5 gram, Salt to taste, Boiled potatoes: 100 gram, Turmeric powder: 3 gram, Black pepper powder: 10 gram, Fennel powder: 5 gram,Minced chicken: 400 gram, Breadcrumbs: 250 gram, Eggs: 2 no, Sunflower oil for deep frying , Yogurt: 20 ml , Chopped coriander: 5 gram Method Heat sunflower oil in a pan. Add ginger, garlic and chopped onion. Sauté until it turns brown and add all the seasonings. Add the minced chicken and cook for 8 to 10 minutes on medium heat. Add the boiled potatoes and mix well. Finish with chopped coriander. Make small balls using the prepared masala, dip the balls into the beaten eggs and coat them with bread crumbs. Deep fry in sunflower oil and garnish with yogurt and mint coriander sauce. Mint Coriander sauce (Dip) Ingredients Mint: 500 gram Coriander: 500 gram Garlic: 5 gram Salt to taste Tomato: 1 Green chilli: 5 no Ginger: 5 gram Yogurt: 20 ml Method Mix the all ingredients until it becomes a smooth paste and season it with salt. Victory Cup Chocolate cupcake with pistachio buttercream Courtesy: Chef Arun Vijayan Ingredients Unsalted butter: 4 tbsp , Vegetable oil: 1/4 cup, Water: 1/2 cup, All-purpose flour: 1 cup, Sugar: 1 cup, Cocoa powder: 1/4 cup, Baking soda: 3/4 tsp, Salt: 1/8 tsp, Egg: 1 , Buttermilk: 1/4 cup, Vanilla extract: 1 tsp FOR GARNISH Pistachio cream White chocolate balls White chocolate stumps White chocolate bats Method Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter with vegetable oil and add water over low heat. In a large bowl, sift the flour with sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the melted butter mixture and beat with a mixer at low speed until smooth. Add the egg and beat until incorporated, then add the buttermilk and vanilla and beat until smooth. Pour the batter into the lined muffin tins, filling them about three-fourths full. Bake the cupcakes for about 25 minutes. Let the cupcakes cool slightly, then transfer them to a rack to cool completely. Top the cupcakes with pistachio cream and white chocolate shapes. 22-yard prawns pitch Golden Prawns Courtesy: Arun Vijaykumar, executive chef, Zamzam Group of Restaurant Method Mix flour, baking powder, salt, black pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne. Dip prawns in buttermilk/milk, then coat with the flour mixture. Deep-fry at (175°C) until golden brown. Spicy Spinach Sauce Saute onions, garlic, ginger, and green chillies. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Cook for a minute. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Blend into a sauce consistency. Vegetables Boil cauliflower, potatoes, and carrots until slightly tender. Mix with salt, pepper, and oregano. Cook for 5 minutes. Now add prawns to the vegetable mixture and cook for 3-4 minutes until pink. Sprinkle with garam masala. Serve prawns on top of the spicy spinach sauce with the vegetables like a 22-yard cricket pitch. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp