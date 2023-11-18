Rooftop library brews campus chai pe charcha

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To attract the new generation enamoured with mobile phones and other hi-tech gadgets, libraries, too, need to be in sync with the changing times.

How? Rajagiri College of Social Sciences at Kalamassery has implemented a wonderful idea -- a rooftop garden cafe library. And the idea is seeing results. Situated amidst the picturesque views of Kalamassery and its surroundings, the rooftop library provides a unique space for students to indulge in reading while enjoying cuppa or cold drinks.

The aesthetically pleasing bookshelves, shaped like cups of steaming brew, add to the charm of this innovative library space. No wonder it is trending on social media. Fr Saju M D, principal of the college, says the space was earmarked for a garden library. “The cafeteria was already in existence. The college, thinking seriously of taking steps to inculcate reading habits among students, decided to merge the two,” he adds. This might be a first in academic circles.

“I think there would be no such library in the colleges of the state. Of course, there are many such libraries in other parts of the world,” says Fr Saju. The rooftop garden cafe is rich in its potential to foster creative discussions among students. “There is no doubt that the library will find resonance not only among the students but also the teachers and other staffers,” says A T Francis, former head of the college’s department of library science.

“Who wouldn’t like to go through journals, magazines or even books while having a cup of tea, and that, too, in such a pleasant ambience?” This rooftop library transcends the traditional notion of academic reading, offering students a novel experience in a serene and inspiring environment. “It will serve as a platform for cultivating creative thoughts and building a unique model distinct from conventional library spaces,” smiles Fr Saju.

