AI traffic cameras vandalised at Kothamangalam; probe launched

Upon inspection by technicians, it was discovered that the power cables had been deliberately severed.

Published: 19th November 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kothamangalam police have initiated a probe following an act of vandalism targeting AI traffic cameras installed by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) in close proximity to Kothamangalam Government Taluk Hospital. The MVD filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case as authorities work to identify the perpetrators responsible for the incident.    

Since November 6, AI cameras near the government hospital have remained non-operational. Upon inspection by technicians, it was discovered that the power cables had been deliberately severed. MVD officials suspect a purposeful attempt to disrupt the camera system, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 20,000 for the department. The damage is believed to have occurred between 10:45 pm on November 6 and November 9, according to a police officer.      

The case has been registered under IPC section 427 for mischief causing loss or damage and Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act section 3(2)(e) for causing damage to telecommunication devices. “We are reviewing CCTV footage in the vicinity to identify the individuals behind the incident. Based on our preliminary investigation, there is suspicion that someone deliberately cut the power cable. Several shops in the area have CCTV cameras,” said the police. 

