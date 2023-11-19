Project delays are undermining anti-flooding efforts, says official in Kochi

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Completion of the Mullassery Canal renovation work is expected to provide some relief to waterlogging in the city. But work on a more comprehensive solution, involving a drainage canal from South Railway station to the backwaters of Vembanad, near Rajendra Maidan, is yet to be initiated.

“Despite receiving administrative sanction in July, the project, which is under the government’s consideration, has been delayed. There is unnecessary delay in the implementation of projects,” said R Baji Chandran, the technical committee chairman of Operation Breakthrough.

“One of the main reasons for waterlogging in the area is the unscientific drain on the stretch. Instead of directing the water to the nearest water body, which is just a few metres away, the rainwater from TDM Hall, part of MG road, and Jos Junction accumulates near South Railway station,” said Chandran.

“The water from this area is then diverted to Mullassery canal and Thevara-Perandoor (TP) canal via Vivekananda thodu. The distance travelled by stormwater to reach the backwaters is about 3km through the Mullassery canal and 6km through the TP Canal. The distance from the South junction to the lake near Rajendra Maidan is just 1.1km. A `19 crore proposal to construct a new drainage canal connecting South junction to the kayal has been submitted to the government and is under consideration,” he added.

He said that allowing natural drainage by gravity to the nearest outlet is the most viable solution for preventing flooding in the South Railway station and Jos Junction area.

“By modifying the existing raised bed of side drains along the South Station Road, Swami Chinmaya Road, and Durbar Hall Road, flooding in the area can be avoided. The width of the canal has to be at least 2 metres. In areas where the width is less, the canal must be widened to accommodate discharge. With this, the junctions at Vivekananda drain, Chittoor road, and MG road drains will pass water to the canal after entering a settling tank manhole to prevent over-siltation of the canal. A regulator is proposed at the Vembanad lake mouth to control tidal water entering the canal,” he said.

“This will offload Vivekananda drain, TP canal, and Mullassery canal, thereby reducing the effect of floods along its banks. Since natural flow is envisaged, no intermediate pumping is required,” Chandran added.

