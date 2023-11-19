Home Cities Kochi

Project delays are undermining anti-flooding efforts, says official in Kochi

Work involving drainage canal from South rly stn to Vembanad backwaters is yet to begin

Published: 19th November 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

flooding, waterlogging

For representational purposes

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Completion of the Mullassery Canal renovation work is expected to provide some relief to waterlogging in the city. But work on a more comprehensive solution, involving a drainage canal from South Railway station to the backwaters of Vembanad, near Rajendra Maidan, is yet to be initiated. 

“Despite receiving administrative sanction in July, the project, which is under the government’s consideration, has been delayed. There is unnecessary delay in the implementation of projects,” said R Baji Chandran, the technical committee chairman of Operation Breakthrough. 

“One of the main reasons for waterlogging in the area is the unscientific drain on the stretch. Instead of directing the water to the nearest water body, which is just a few metres away, the rainwater from TDM Hall, part of MG road, and Jos Junction accumulates near South Railway station,” said Chandran. 

“The water from this area is then diverted to Mullassery canal and Thevara-Perandoor (TP) canal via Vivekananda thodu. The distance travelled by stormwater to reach the backwaters is about 3km through the Mullassery canal and 6km through the TP Canal. The distance from the South junction to the lake near Rajendra Maidan is just 1.1km. A `19 crore proposal to construct a new drainage canal connecting South junction to the kayal has been submitted to the government and is under consideration,” he added.

He said that allowing natural drainage by gravity to the nearest outlet is the most viable solution for preventing flooding in the South Railway station and Jos Junction area.

“By modifying the existing raised bed of side drains along the South Station Road, Swami Chinmaya Road, and Durbar Hall Road, flooding in the area can be avoided. The width of the canal has to be at least 2 metres. In areas where the width is less, the canal must be widened to accommodate discharge. With this, the junctions at Vivekananda drain, Chittoor road, and MG road drains will pass water to the canal after entering a settling tank manhole to prevent over-siltation of the canal. A regulator is proposed at the Vembanad lake mouth to control tidal water entering the canal,” he said.

“This will offload Vivekananda drain, TP canal, and Mullassery canal, thereby reducing the effect of floods along its banks. Since natural flow is envisaged, no intermediate pumping is required,” Chandran added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-flooding efforts Mullassery Canal renovation work drainage canal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp