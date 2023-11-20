After food-poisoning complaint, veg eatery in Kakkanad closed down

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrikkakara municipality has closed down Aryas restaurant, near Kakkanad collectorate, following a complaint of food poisoning. Ernakulam regional transport officer Anandakrishnan and his son were admitted to a private hospital on Saturday after consuming food from the eatery.

“We inspected the vegetarian restaurant but found no adulterated food. However, the surroundings were found to be unhygienic. We have closed down the facility,” said Unni Kakkanad, chairman of the health standing committee of the municipality. The hotel was also fined Rs 50,000.

The two consumed food from the joint on Friday evening. Their health condition is said to be satisfactory.

This is the second case of suspected food poisoning reported in the area in just over a month. A 24-year-old Pala youth died from reportedly consuming shawarma he procured from Le Hayat restaurant, in Mavelipuram, on October 18. Rahul Nair was placed on ventilator support at Sunrise Hospital and his death was confirmed on October 25. Six others who consumed food from the eatery had also sought treatment at different hospitals in the following days.

The municipality had also closed down the eatery, whose owner is absconding.

AI-assisted mobile app for good food and health

The health standing committee of Thrikkakara municipality is all set to launch an AI-assisted mobile application to ensure good food, good health and good services to consumers and residents. Thrikkakara Consumer Remarks Forum was developed by a company in Infopark. Officials expect to launch the app by mid-December. The app will function as a discussion forum

