Shelna, Left candidate from Aluva in 2021 election, dies aged 36
She was undergoing treatment at a superspeciality hospital in Kochi following a bone marrow transplant.
Published: 20th November 2023 10:52 AM | Last Updated: 20th November 2023 10:52 AM
KOCHI: Shelna Nishad, who contested as an LDF-backed independent candidate in Aluva in the 2021 Assembly polls, died in Kochi on Sunday. The 36-year-old was undergoing treatment at a super speciality hospital in Kochi following a bone marrow transplant.
The candidature of Shelna, an architect by profession, had assumed significance as she was the daughter-in-law of the late K Mohemmadali, who represented the constituency for about 25 years as a Congress legislator.
However, she lost to Anwar Sadath by a margin of 18,886 votes. She is survived by husband Nishad Ali. The burial will be held at 10am at Town Juma Masjid, Aluva, on Monday.