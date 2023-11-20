Thrikkakara civic body, IT firms in tiff over professional tax

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara municipality has decided to crack the whip over the non-payment of professional tax by a majority of the companies in Infopark. However, with the IT park authorities refusing to give the list of companies inside the park, the civic body has decided to take the legal route to recover the dues.

According to Thrikkakara municipality vice chairman Ibrahimkutty, the companies inside the park don’t have to pay building tax since it is a special economic zone (SEZ).

“However, these companies are not exempt from paying professional tax to the local government body. A maximum of Rs 1,250 has to be paid per employee by the organisations located within the jurisdiction of a civic body. But, for the past four to five years, more than half the companies inside the park have not been paying the tax. Also, some of the companies that do pay are doing so only for half of their staff,” he said.

Ibrahimkutty said when the municipality took the matter up with the Infopark CEO and sought a list of companies operating inside the campus, the request was turned down.

Meanwhile, Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil said, “We cannot give out the list of companies inside the campus. We are bound by confidentiality. However, if they really want to get the names of the companies, the civic body can do so by going to the park’s website. The civic body can then contact the companies directly and solve the matter.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara municipality has decided to crack the whip over the non-payment of professional tax by a majority of the companies in Infopark. However, with the IT park authorities refusing to give the list of companies inside the park, the civic body has decided to take the legal route to recover the dues. According to Thrikkakara municipality vice chairman Ibrahimkutty, the companies inside the park don’t have to pay building tax since it is a special economic zone (SEZ). “However, these companies are not exempt from paying professional tax to the local government body. A maximum of Rs 1,250 has to be paid per employee by the organisations located within the jurisdiction of a civic body. But, for the past four to five years, more than half the companies inside the park have not been paying the tax. Also, some of the companies that do pay are doing so only for half of their staff,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ibrahimkutty said when the municipality took the matter up with the Infopark CEO and sought a list of companies operating inside the campus, the request was turned down. Meanwhile, Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil said, “We cannot give out the list of companies inside the campus. We are bound by confidentiality. However, if they really want to get the names of the companies, the civic body can do so by going to the park’s website. The civic body can then contact the companies directly and solve the matter.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp