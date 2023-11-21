Assault victim dies, migrant  worker may face murder charges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Manoj Shahu, 29, a migrant worker from Bihar, faces the likelihood of being charged with murder after a 78-year-old man, who had been under treatment following an assault by Shahu, died on Monday morning.

The deceased is Badharudheen, of Chowara near Aluva. Shahu allegedly assaulted Badharudheen, an ex-serviceman, after intruding into his house for robbery around 11.30pm on August 7. He is accused of attacking the elderly person with a stick while he was asleep.

Badharudheen, who fractured his jaw and skull, was admitted to Amrita Hospital and was discharged just a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the police are awaiting the medical report to ascertain whether the death resulted from the assault.

“The labourer had already been remanded to custody. Although Badharudheen was 78, he was healthy. Following the assault, his condition worsened. We are awaiting the medical and autopsy reports to ascertain the reason for the death. If the death is proven to be a result of the assault, a murder case will be filed against the accused,” said the Nedumbassery police, where the case has been registered.

After leaving the Army, Badharudheen had worked as a security guard with BSNL.

