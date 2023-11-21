Home Cities Kochi

Bus conductor stabs student in face with pen

The conductor asked me to keep my bag in the luggage space.

Published: 21st November 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Perumbavoor police has filed a case against a KSRTC bus driver for allegedly stabbing a Plus Two student in the face using a pen on Monday.

Alsabith Naseer – a resident of Parappuram, Perumbavoor – suffered injuries to his eyelid and face and was taken to a hospital. He was attacked by KSRTC conductor Vimal, of Rayamangalam.According to Alsabith, the incident took place while he was going to school with three other students around 8.40am. 
“Since it was peak hour, the bus was packed with passengers.

The conductor asked me to keep my bag in the luggage space. There was no space to keep it. So I kept it with myself. I even conveyed it to the conductor. But he started using abusive words and stabbed me on the face with a pen,” said the student while on his way back home from the hospital. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp