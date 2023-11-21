Bus conductor stabs student in face with pen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police has filed a case against a KSRTC bus driver for allegedly stabbing a Plus Two student in the face using a pen on Monday.

Alsabith Naseer – a resident of Parappuram, Perumbavoor – suffered injuries to his eyelid and face and was taken to a hospital. He was attacked by KSRTC conductor Vimal, of Rayamangalam.According to Alsabith, the incident took place while he was going to school with three other students around 8.40am.

“Since it was peak hour, the bus was packed with passengers.

The conductor asked me to keep my bag in the luggage space. There was no space to keep it. So I kept it with myself. I even conveyed it to the conductor. But he started using abusive words and stabbed me on the face with a pen,” said the student while on his way back home from the hospital.

