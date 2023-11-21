Water Metro exploring possibility of PPP model for new terminals

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro is exploring the possibility of a public-private partnership model to complete the work on the terminals for which land acquisition and tender proceedings are progressing.

The Water Metro has a total of 38 terminals, of which four are functional -- High Court, Vypeen, Vyttila and Kakkanad. Of the remaining terminals, work is nearing completion at South Chittoor, Fort Kochi, Cheranalloor and Eloor. Work is also progressing at Willingdon Island, Kumbalam, Kadamakudy and Paliamthuruth. Except for two terminals near Aster Medcity Hospital and Amrita Hospital, the tender process and land acquisition are progressing at other locations, said Kochi Water Metro general manager Sajan John.

“The work on the remaining terminals are at different stages of tendering. The Kochi Water Metro is also looking at ways to establish a private-public partnership (PPP) model and to chalk out a possibility of making a profit out of it. We are internally assessing the possibility of a PPP model in the area, hence the delay. There is also a technical difficulty in reaching the spots, and we are working on it,” John said.

The Water Metro has adopted an approach of beginning work wherever acquisition is completed. “We plan to complete the work on the remaining terminals by the end of 2024, and hopefully, begin services on the 15 routes identified,” he said.

As of now, the Cochin Shipyard has delivered 12 out of the 23 boats required. The shipyard has promised to deliver the remaining ferries by March 2024, the Water Metro general manager said.

“We expect to receive another batch of three or four boats by December to commence the next routes of Water Metro — High Court-Bolgatty-South Chittoor and High Court-Fort Kochi,” he said.

Work on the Water Metro’s Mattanchery terminal is set to begin in December and is expected to be completed by September 2024. “Once the work on the Cheranalloor and Eloor terminals is completed, services on these routes will also commence, depending on the delivery of ferries from the shipyard,” he said.

The Rs 1,136.83-crore Kochi Water Metro project, covering 75km on 15 routes, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Till November 18, a total of 1,16,0440 passengers have boarded the Kochi Water Metro, which operates services on the High Court-Vypeen and Vytilla-Kakkanad routes. On last-mile connectivity, John said the Kochi Metro Rail Limited has floated a tender to buy 100 electric buses which the agency will operate on its own.

“The plan is to operate these buses from various water metro stations to the metro station nearby. For example, a bus to the MG Road metro station will be operating from the High Court terminal. We are also mooting the proposal to begin shared-auto services,” he said.

