Luxury bus owners seek end to indiscriminate MVD fines in Kerala



Published: 22nd November 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Motor Vehicles Department. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Luxury Bus Owners’ Association Kerala has demanded an immediate stop to the transport department’s action of levying fines indiscriminately on inter-state buses. The demand was made by the association members at a meeting held in Kochi on Tuesday. The members agreed to approach the high court against the illegal issuing of challans in Kerala for permit violation.

“We have decided to meet the transport minister and lodge complaints regarding the issue. If no favourable action is taken, the bus owners will stop the services and resort to a strike,” said Luxury Bus Owners’ Association Kerala president A J Rijas.

The bus owners also raised serious allegations against the motor vehicles department (MVD). “The MVD is charging unnecessary fines ranging from Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000. With the coming into force of the new AITP Act, there is no legal bar on picking up people who have pre-booked, or issue tickets individually or in groups,” Rijas said. 

He alleged the MVD under the transport secretary is hiding the sub-sections of the current AITP Act. “The MVD and KSRTC are engaging in double standards as part of a planned conspiracy,” he added. 

